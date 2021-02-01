Valorant tier list: The best Agents in Episode 2

2021 saw changes to Valorant with the latest episode. Developers even introduced reforms to the game that tweaked much of its play mechanics.

The Episode 2 update, which came with patch 2.01, reworked the map Split and nerfed Jett’s smokes while showing Brimstone some love.

Yoru was also introduced with the update. As a result, Valorant saw drastic changes in the Agent meta. This game is ever-evolving in terms of gameplay and meta. Hence, the pick rates of Agents vary too.

Riot Games designed the Valorant Agents to fit multiple play styles. It's always desirable to pick an Agent with whom a player is comfortable.

Most popular agents in Valorant patch 2.01

Every agent in Valorant has their own set of abilities. Abilities in this game are there to compliment the gun-play, rather than individual kill opportunities.

Just like other multiplayer games, Riot Games introduced different medals for ranks in Valorant.

The different ranks existing in Valorant are -

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

All the information that has been gathered is updated to Valorant patch 2.01.

According to Blitz.gg, the most picked Agents in January 2021 by different ranks are:

Tier List( Image by Sportskeeda author)

Radiant agent Tier List

Even though all the Agents are useful in most cases, some are preferred over others. It is essential to look at the pick rate in the Radiant rank.

A detailed tier list for Radiant rank agents in patch 2.01.

Tier 1

Image by Sportskeeda author

Tier 2

Image by Sportskeeda author

Tier 3

Image by Sportskeeda author

Tier 4

Image by Sportskeeda author

Patch 2.01 brought all-time favorite Omen to its lowest pick rate. However, he is still popular on the professional stage. In normal matchmaking, Omen is rarely picked. One of the main reasons behind Omen’s drop in popularity is the recent nerfs and buffs that Brimstone received.

Both Agents tackle each game in the same manner. Smoking choke points for the entry fraggers while slowly pushing into plant sites. Due to the recent buff Brimstone received, he can have a tactical edge over Omen. This results in the former getting picked more often.

However, Viper still has the short end of the stick and is falling lower in picks from her last known 2%. She currently stands at 0.7%, according to Blitz.gg.