Valorant Vyse: Everything you need to know about Agent 26

Valorant Vyse, Agent 26, was recently revealed by Riot Games through an official trailer. Along with the first in-game look, Vyse's abilities were also revealed, and by the looks of it, she could be very annoying. Riot has been teasing their new Sentinel for a while now and she is finally here to play.

Valorant Vyse's kit is filled with hidden traps, that flash, slow, block, and restrict enemies heavily. It might bring about a new era, where one can pick a Sentinel other than Cypher and Killjoy.

Valorant Vyse: Details about the new Agent 26

Riot posted an official cinematic reveal trailer, as usual, showing some Agent interactions, and a brief introduction to their new Sentinel. They also revealed her abilities through a gameplay trailer, showcasing her deadly, game-changing utilities.

Concerning her looks, Valorant Vyse's character has a samurai-like design, with dull purplish colors, and a mecha helmet. The design looks something similar to Genji or Ramattra from Overwatch 2.

Riot has been teasing Vyse for over a week, and it started with a Night Market banner with some sort of vines coiled around the weapons. This depicted Vyse's use of liquid metal, which is how her abilities are formed.

There have also been real-life videos, cinematics, and a bunch of voice-overs, coming from Riot, that revealed a rather ominous and lethal background of Vyse.

As per the latest details, Vyse is set to be released in Episode 9 Act 2, and her kit is filled with covert traps, and a wall that will make him extremely difficult to counter. She can be considered a mixture of Cypher and Sage owing to the nature of her utilities. However, most importantly, she is the first Sentinel with a flash ability, and it will be very interesting to see how players plan on using and countering him.

Riot usually reveals their new agents via a show match before the Grand Finals of an international tournament, and you can expect to see more of Vyse before the Valorant Champions Seoul 2024 concludes.

Valorant Vyse: Agent 26 abilities

Arc Rose (E)

Equip a flash device that can be placed on walls, or through walls. The device will go covert once placed, similar to Cypher’s Spycam. You can reuse the ability key to flash enemies looking towards it. Arc Rose can be redeployed.

Razorvine (C)

Essentially, as a nest of liquid metal, it can be cast on the ground. Similar to the Arc Rose, this also stays invisible. When activated, it spawns an area of razorvines that slow and damage enemies in its area of effect.

Shear (Q)

Vyse has the ability to place a hidden wall trap. If an enemy crosses the trap, an indestructible wall emerges behind them, that dissipates after a short while.

Steel Garden (X) - Expected 8 ultimate points

Vyse equips a hedge of liquid metal. Use the primary fire button to unleash a barrage of metal thorns that deactivate all the primary weapons of enemies after a short windup.

With all the information at hand, Valorant Vyse is shaping up to be an extremely annoying character. She can potentially be one of the best agents in the game and is not far from being released. You can expect an official announcement before the Grand Finals of Champions Seoul 2024.

