Vanity Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for Cloud9 Blue. The American is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who was best known for his time in Chaos Esports Club and has played for various teams from 2018 to 2021.
After being released from Chaos Esports, he switched to Valorant by joining Version1 and eventually made the switch to Cloud9. The 23-year-old talent is renowned for his leading skills and innate ability to foresee opponents' moves, making him an essential part of his team as the IGL.
Vanity mainly plays Omen, Viper, and Astra in the current Valorant meta. He has won over $40,000 by competing in various Valorant tournaments. Cloud9 will face NRG in the VCT NA LCQ's Lower Quarterfinals on Friday. Fans will hope vanity leads his team to success and moves on in the tournament.
Valorant esports fans who are looking for the settings and the setup that vanity uses are in the right place. Good settings and a killer setup can help gamers easily rake up kills. Fans of vanity can look at his setup with hopes of emulating his success.
All vanity Valorant settings
Cloud9 is one of North America's top teams looking to get a berth at Champions Istanbul. They have an uphill task ahead as they need all the luck and skills at their disposal to win at the VCT NA LCQs.
Here are vanity’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:
Mouse
DPI: 1600
Sensitivity: 0.141
eDPI: 225.6
Zoom Sensitivity: 1
Hz: 1000
Windows Sensitivity: 6
Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
Color: Green
Outlines: Off
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
Show Inner Lines: On
Inner Line Opacity: 1
Inner Line Length: 2
Inner Line Thickness: 2
Inner Line Offset: 2
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
Show Outer Lines: Off
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
Walk: L-Shift
Crouch: L-Ctrl
JumpSpace: Bar
Use Object: F
Equip Primary Weapon: 1
Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
Equip Melee Weapon: 3
Equip Spike: 4
Use/Equip Ability 1: E
Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
Use/Equip Ability 3: C
Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
Rotate: Fixed
Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
Keep Player Centered: Off
Minimap Size: 1.1
Minimap Zoom: 0.9
Minimap Vision Cones: On
Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
Resolution: 1920x1080
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
Multi-threaded Rendering: On
Material Quality: High
Texture Quality: High
Detail Quality: High
UI Quality: High
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA: 4x
Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
Improve Clarity: Off
Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
Bloom: On
Distortion: Off
Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Gear
Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
Headset: HyperX Cloud II
Mousepad: Logitech G640
PC Specs
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify
Cloud9 will be facing NRG for a nail-biting best-of-three tomorrow in the VCT NA LCQs. The winner advances, while the loser will bid adieu to the tournament.