Vanity Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina is a professional Valorant player who currently plays for Cloud9 Blue. The American is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who was best known for his time in Chaos Esports Club and has played for various teams from 2018 to 2021.

After being released from Chaos Esports, he switched to Valorant by joining Version1 and eventually made the switch to Cloud9. The 23-year-old talent is renowned for his leading skills and innate ability to foresee opponents' moves, making him an essential part of his team as the IGL.

Vanity mainly plays Omen, Viper, and Astra in the current Valorant meta. He has won over $40,000 by competing in various Valorant tournaments. Cloud9 will face NRG in the VCT NA LCQ's Lower Quarterfinals on Friday. Fans will hope vanity leads his team to success and moves on in the tournament.

Valorant esports fans who are looking for the settings and the setup that vanity uses are in the right place. Good settings and a killer setup can help gamers easily rake up kills. Fans of vanity can look at his setup with hopes of emulating his success.

All vanity Valorant settings

Cloud9 is one of North America's top teams looking to get a berth at Champions Istanbul. They have an uphill task ahead as they need all the luck and skills at their disposal to win at the VCT NA LCQs.

Here are vanity’s Valorant crosshair and video settings as per prosettings.net:

Mouse

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.141

eDPI: 225.6

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

JumpSpace: Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multi-threaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: High

Texture Quality: High

Detail Quality: High

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing MSAA: 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Logitech G640

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify

Cloud9 will be facing NRG for a nail-biting best-of-three tomorrow in the VCT NA LCQs. The winner advances, while the loser will bid adieu to the tournament.

