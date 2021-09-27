Global Esports announced ex-Cloud9 Valorant pro Shinobi as their new coach for APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Global Esports signed ex-Cloud9 Valorant pro Josh "Shinobi" Abastado as their new coach for the upcoming APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

APAC Last Chance Qualifier is just a few weeks away, and Global Esports will represent the South Asian region in the tournament. The winner of the contest will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 in December, which will be the biggest Valorant event of this year.

Shinobi will be a part of Global Esports till the end of APAC Last Chance Qualifier:

APAC Last Chance Qualifier will be the last chance for Asian teams to secure their slot in Valorant Champions 2021. The tournament will have a total of 10 slots:

Three slots for SEA

Three slots for Korea

Three slots for Japan

One slot for South Asia

Global Esports will represent the South Asian region as they were the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They defeated Velocity Gaming in the Grand-finals to qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

However, it will be a tough challenge for Global Esports to perform against the top teams from SEA, Korea, and Japan. Keeping that in mind, Global Esports signed Shinobi as their new coach for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. The organization welcomed Shinobi through an Instagram post. The post read:

It’s OFFICIAL! We Welcome Shinobi to Global Esports as a coach to help shape up our team for the upcoming VCT APAC LCQ.

Shinobi will be a part of Global Esports until the end of APAC Last Chance Qualifier. He will guide the Indian side throughout the tournament. Shinobi is one of the most experienced players from North America. He has played for some of the most renowned North American teams and played against teams like TSM, Sentinels, and many more. His experience will be helpful for Global Esports on the big stage. He can point out the mistakes of all the players and also help them with new strategies.

It will be the last chance for all Asian teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 through the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. All South Asian fans will look up to Global Esports in the tournament. It will be interesting to see how they perform under the mentorship of Shinobi.

