VCC to VCT, what’s next for the Valorant team, Velocity Gaming

On Sunday, Velocity Gaming became the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship and took their first step towards the Valorant Champions Tour.

Velocity Gaming is one of the top Valorant teams in India. The team was formed back in August 2020 and went through a massive roster shuffle quite recently. Velocity Gaming became the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship, defeating Global Esports by a score of 3-1.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is providing a unique opportunity for South-Asian teams to make their way to the Valorant Champions Tour, the biggest Valorant tournament across the world.

What’s next for Velocity Gaming, in the road from Valorant Conquerors Championship to Valorant Champions Tour

Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, the two titans of Indian esports clashed at the finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Even though the odds favored Global Esports by a small margin, Velocity Gaming ended up winning the tournament.

The Velocity Gaming roster consists of,

Anuj “Amaterasu” Sharma

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant

“Vibhor “Vibhor” Vaid

Sagnik “Heliff” Roy

Agneya “Marzil” Koushik

Mohit “MW1” Wakle

Although Velocity Gaming has won the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1, it’s only the first step in their upcoming journey to the Valorant Champions Tour.

Valorant Conquerors Championship (19/08/2021 - 29/08/2021)

The Valorant Conquerors Championship brings an opportunity for teams from South Asian countries to face off against each other and take a step towards the Valorant Champions Tour. The competing countries are India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh. The winning team will qualify for the Asia Last Chance Qualifier.

Slots are:

India Qualifier 1 (Velocity Gaming) Pakistan and Afganisthan Qualifier 1 Nepal and Bhutan Qualifier Sri Lanka and Maldives Qualifier Bangladesh Qualifier Pakistan and Afganisthan Qualifier 2 India Qualifier 2 Wildcard

Asia Last Chance Qualifier (October 2021)

The Winner of Valorant Conquerors Championship will face off against teams from different Asian regions of South East Asia, which consists of Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam, along with teams from Japan and Korea, based on the circuit points. The winner of the Asia Last Chance Qualifier will make their way to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Slots are,

SEA Circuit Points 1

SEA Circuit Points 2

Japan Circuit Points 1

Japan Circuit Points 2

Korea Circuit Points 1

Korea Circuit Points 2

Valorant Conquerors Championship

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 (December 2021)

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the culmination of a year-long tournament series across the world, to be crowned the best Valorant team in the world.

The slots are:

Masters Berlin

NA Circuit Point 1 (Sentinels)

NA Circuit Point 2

EMEA Circuit Point 1

EMEA Circuit Point 2

BR Circuit Point 1

BR Circuit Point 2

SEA Circuit Point 1

SEA Circuit Point 2

KR Circuit Point

JP Circuit Point

LATAM Circuit Point

NA Last Chance Qualifier

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

SA Last Chance Qualifier

Asia Last Chance Qualifier

Velocity Gaming has to win the Valorant Conquerors Championship to qualify for Asia Last Chance Qualifier, winning which will qualify them to face off against the best teams of the world in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

