VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ): Schedule, format, groups, where to watch, and more

With the recent VCT Masters: Copenhagen winding up Stage 2 of VCT 2022, ten of the most competent organizations in the world have now qualified for Valorant Champions 2022. They will be joined by 6 more teams who will be selected on the basis of their performance at the upcoming Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

The Last Chance Qualifiers will determine which teams get to claim the final slot in their respective regions for the Valorant Champions: Istanbul. The tournament will be held across five regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, East Asia (Japan, Korea, China), and South America. While the SA (South America) LCQ will send two teams across to Valorant Champions, the remaining LCQ events will promote only one team each.

Everything about VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

The EMEA region will host their split of Last Chance Qualifiers to decide their representatives for Valorant Champions 2022. The tournament will commence on August 7, and currently has its Grand Final scheduled for August 15, 2022.

Based on their performances in various events throughout VCT 2022, both FunPlus Phoenix and Fnatic have qualified for Champions 2022 as EMEA's first and second seed, respectively.

The best side out of the teams ranked between 3rd and 10th in the EMEA circuit standings will join Fnatic and FPX on the biggest stage in competitive Valorant.

Teams

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the VCT 2022 EMEA LCQ:

G2 Esports

Guild Esports

Team Liquid

M3 Champions

Acend

BBL Esports

Natus Vincere

OG LDN UTD

Format

The eight teams competing in the upcoming EMEA LCQ will battle it out in a double-elimination bracket. All the matches will be conducted in series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Lower Finals and Grand Finals, both of which will feature best-of-fives.

Schedule

Riot Games is yet to reveal the complete schedule for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers. However, Valorant has disclosed the opening matchups of the tournament. The schedule for the first set of matchups in the tournament is as follows:

G2 Esports vs OD LDN UTD

M3 Champions vs Acend

Team Liquid vs BBL Esports

Guild Esports vs Natus Vincere

The schedule and timing of all the matches will be updated once they're officially confirmed by Riot Games.

Where to watch

Fans of Valorant can watch the VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers live on Valorant's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. Various streamers and players from all over the world will also be conducting official watch parties that interested viewers can tune into.

Top matchups

Out of the eight teams competing in the upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers, three were among EMEA's top seeds at Valorant Champions 2021. As only one team will make it out of the LCQ, this double elimination bracket will surely be an exciting one for all the fans watching it.

If fans aren't hyped up already, M3 Champions will be taking on Acend in their opening matchup. Interestingly, these two dominated much of Valorant's competitive scene in 2021. However, a series of disappointing outcomes throughout 2022 have resulted in both teams contesting for a single Champions slot at the EMEA LCQ.

