VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 12 highlights: FPX defeats Paper Rex in Grand Finals

FunPlus Phoenix came out victorious after taking down APAC giants Paper Rex in the Grand Finals of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

FunPlus Phoenix became the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen winners in their LAN debut after defeating the APAC giants in with a 3-2 scoreline in the best-of-five map series. Both teams gave each other some tough competition, taking the match to the very last map.

The team had a long run into the tournament, fighting in the Group Stage, surviving the Lower Bracket, and then winning the Grand Finals after a close fight.

Day 12 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

Below are the match results from the Grand Final match of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

Paper Rex vs FunPlus Phoenix: Bind (3-13), Icebox (13-7), Fracture (7-13), Haven (13-7), and Breeze (9-13)

Top 5 Highlights

Below are the top five highlights from the Grand Final match between Paper Rex and FunPlus Phoenix:

1) FPX SUYGETSU saves a round from PRX Benkai's clutch

Paper Rex's Benkai was about to clutch the round at Bind's B Site with his aggressive defense. Benkai took down FPX's three players, but then SUYGETSU came up and shut him down to save the round for his team. This move secured 10 consecutive rounds of wins in Bind for the EMEA squad.

2) PRX d4v41's quick flick

PRX's d4v41 is often rather aggressive with his Chamber plays, especially with the Tour De Force. The skilled player took a peek with his ultimate and took down FPX's ardiis with a quick flick on Icebox's A Site. D4v41 impressed fans around the world with his almost instantaneous reaction, knocking out ardiis.

3) FPX SUYGETSU survives Jinggg's Raze ultimate ability

Fans were surprised when they saw FunPlus Pheonix's SUYGETSU surviving Jinggg's Raze ultimate ability. He saved himself and even managed to kill Jinggg in the Fracture map, which was an unbelievable moment for many.

4) PRX mindfreak's 1v2 clutch in Haven

Paper Rex's mindfreak clutched up a 1v2 round with his tricky Astra play in Haven. He brilliantly used the character's smoke ability and claimed a safe angle to confuse his enemies. PRX's mindfreak then took down both FPX players at the A Site and clutched the spike diffusal.

5) FPX's winning money in Breeze

After a tough fight and taking the series to the fifth map, FPX took the score to 12-9 in Breeze. The team successfully shut down the APAC giants and finished off the map with a 13-9 scoreline. SUYGETSU ended the last round, winning the series for the team.

Standings

After defeating Paper Rex in the Grand Finals, FunPlus Phoenix has become the champions of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. This ended the APAC Valorant squad in the second position.

Despite ending up ranked second, Paper Rex has impressed many fans with their playstyle and has been extremely consistent with their performances. After finishing up in fourth place in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykavik, the squad have now ended up in second place at Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

