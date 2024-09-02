VCT Ascension EMEA 2024: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The VCT Ascension EMEA 2024 games officially kicked off on August 31, 2024. In this event, a total of ten teams fight against one another to secure the top prize. The team to finish on top gets promoted to the VCT EMEA League for 2025. This Valorant Challenger tournament will be held in three separate stages and as of right now, the Group Stage is underway.

Under the Group Stage, teams fight in a two-round-robin format in best-of-three (Bo3) matches in order to advance. This article will explore the VCT Ascension EMEA 2024 tournament.

VCT Ascension EMEA 2024: Teams, schedule, format, and more

As mentioned before, the VCT Ascension EMEA tournament began on August 31, 2024, and will run until September 15, 2024. The Group Stage is already underway and is being played in a two-round-robin format where teams battle each other in a best-of-three (Bo3) configuration.

The ten teams are divided into two groups of five and the top two teams from each group get to advance to the Playoffs which will begin on September 7, 2024. This next stage of the competition will feature double elimination brackets and a best-of-three (Bo3) format for all matches except the Lower Final and Grand Final. The finals will follow a best-of-five (Bo5) configuration to decide the winner. The following section lists all the ten teams participating in the event.

Teams

The ten teams participating in the VCT Ascension EMEA 2024 tournament are:

Apeks

Barça eSports

Joblife

MOUZ

PCIFIC Esports

GoNext Esports

The Ultimates

DSYRE

SAW

CGN Esports

Venue

The matches will be played out online, however, the Lower Final and the Grand Final will be played at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Schedule and results

Right after the Valorant 2024 Champions were crowned, the Group Stage for the Ascension league went underway and Day 2 has been concluded as of August 2, 2024. Below are the results of Days 1 and 2, as well as the schedule for the upcoming matches of VCT Ascension EMEA 2024.

August 31, 2024- Day 1

Apeks vs GoNext Esports (1-2): Lotus (13-11); Haven (5-13); Abyss (7-13)

Lotus (13-11); Haven (5-13); Abyss (7-13) MOUZ vs SAW (2-1): Abyss (18-16); Icebox (11-13); Sunset (20-18)

Abyss (18-16); Icebox (11-13); Sunset (20-18) DSY vs CGN (1-2): Haven (13-11); Ascent (3-13); Sunset (9-13)

Haven (13-11); Ascent (3-13); Sunset (9-13) PCF vs TU (2-0): Lotus (13-1); Icebox (13-6)

September 1, 2024- Day 2

Apeks vs CGN (2-1): Ascent (14-12); Lotus (9-13); Haven (14-12)

Ascent (14-12); Lotus (9-13); Haven (14-12) MOUZ vs TU (0-2): Sunset (11-13); Abyss (2-13)

Sunset (11-13); Abyss (2-13) GoNext Esports vs BAR (2-1): Haven (10-13); Icebox (13-10); Abyss (13-10)

Haven (10-13); Icebox (13-10); Abyss (13-10) SAW vs JL (0-2): Haven (2-13); Icebox (9-13)

September 2, 2024- Day 3

CGN vs BAR

TU vs JL

Apeks vs DSY

MOUZ vs PCF

September 3, 2024- Day 4

DSY vs BAR

PCF vs JL

CGN vs GoNext Esports

TU vs SAW

September 4, 2024- Day 5

DSY vs GoNext Esports

PFC vs SAW

Apeks vs BAR

MOUZ vs JL

Where to watch

You can watch the VCT Ascension EMEA 2024 on Valorant's official YouTube and Twitch channels for this tournament. The matches generally begin at 18:00 CEST and 21:00 CEST. Below are the links where you can find the official channels:

