VCT Game Changers NA tournament announced, will feature top women's Valorant teams of the region

The future for women’s esports in Valorant looks bright, as Dignitas, in collaboration with Verizon, has announced yet another $50,000 all-women’s Valorant tournament, as part of the VCT Game Changers Program.

This tournament will have North America’s top women’s Valorant teams competing in its main event on June 24-27, 2021. An open qualifier, powered by Nerd Street Gamers, will precede the main event on June 19-20, allowing amateur and professional teams the opportunity to advance to the marquee event.

Riot Games announced this tournament along with the plethora of other announcements in their Esports Media Preview Event. This will go a long way to pave the path for women’s esports, with competitive esports as a whole seeing more and more female representation as time goes on.

VCT Games Changers NA tournament will be the next step for the top women’s Valorant teams

Popular VALORANT influencers, including Dignitas’ starsmitten, artStar, Herculsye and sapphiRe, will co-stream the tournament on their personal Twitch streams, with giveaways for their fans throughout the viewing party.

The primary broadcast, which will air on Twitch.tv/Dignitas, will be produced and administered by Nerd Street Gamers, a reputable tournament organizer that produced the first VCT Game Changers event in March 2021.

All teams must be verified members of GALORANTs, the leading Discord community for Women’s VALORANT competitors.

Cloud9 White clinched victory in the last Game Changers event, with Counter Logic Gaming, Moon Racoons Black, and Dignitas, rounding out the Top 4.

John Fazio, founder and CEO of Nerd Street Gamers stated:

“Having some of the most powerful brands in our industry, from Twitch to Dignitas, Verizon, and Riot Games, come together to build this tournament showcases the changing tides in esports, and how committed we all are to fostering a more inclusive, competitive environment for women.”

He continued:

“Nerd Street is honored to be a part of Verizon VCT Game Changers NA, presented by Dignitas and contribute towards positive change.”

This is it. This is what I've been waiting over a decade to do. Putting on a high-stakes Women's tournament in collaboration with pioneers of the industry @riotgames, @Twitch & @nerdstgamers.



I could cry tears of joy...



So what makes this next one different & exciting? https://t.co/9BIZGbtThE — Heather 'sapphiRe' Garozzo (@sapphiReGG) May 5, 2021

In order to compete in Verizon VCT Game Changers presented by Dignitas, the women’s Valorant teams must register for the thirty-two team qualifier, powered by Nerd Street Gamers. The Qualifier will take place on June 19-20, with select matches broadcast on Twitch.tv/nerdstgamers.

Registration is now open at nerdstgamers.com/gamechangers and will close on Saturday, June 12, 2021, or as soon as the 32 team cap is hit.