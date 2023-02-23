VCT LOCK//IN Day 7 highlights: Team Secret, NAVI, and Leviatan move ahead in Omega Bracket

VCT LOCK//IN commenced on February 13, 2023, in Sao Paulo. This is the first international tournament organized by Riot Games this season and is also the largest to date, with 32 teams from across the world participating. They have been divided into two groups - Alpha and Omega. The Alpha bracket group stage ended earlier this week, with LOUD and DRX reaching the Alpha Bracket finals.

February 22, 2023, marked the beginning of the Omega Bracket of the tournament. Day 7 of the tournament hosted matches between Team Liquid (EMEA) and Team Secret (Pacific), NAVI (EMEA) and KRU Esports (Americas), and ZETA Division (Pacific) and Leviatan (Americas).

All three matches were swept 2-0 with Team Secret, NAVI, and Leviatan dominating Team Liquid, KRU, and ZETA Division, respectively. Here are the highlights from Day 7 of VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN: Day 7 match results and highlights

These were the Map Vetos for the three matches on February 22:

Team Liquid vs Team Secret: TS ban Ascent; TL ban Haven; TS pick Icebox; TL pick Fracture; TS ban Pearl; TL ban Split; Lotus remains

TS ban Ascent; TL ban Haven; TS pick Icebox; TL pick Fracture; TS ban Pearl; TL ban Split; Lotus remains Natus Vicere (NAVI) vs KRU Esports: KRÜ ban Icebox; NAVI ban Haven; KRÜ pick Ascent; NAVI pick Lotus; KRÜ ban Fracture; NAVI ban Split; Pearl remains

KRÜ ban Icebox; NAVI ban Haven; KRÜ pick Ascent; NAVI pick Lotus; KRÜ ban Fracture; NAVI ban Split; Pearl remains ZETA Division vs Leviatan: LEV ban Split; ZETA ban Icebox; LEV pick Ascent; ZETA pick Pearl; LEV ban Fracture; ZETA ban Lotus; Haven remains

The results at the end of Day 7 of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 were as follows:

Team Liquid vs Team Secret: 0-2 [Icebox 8-13, Fracture 7-13]

0-2 [Icebox 8-13, Fracture 7-13] Natus Vicere (NAVI) vs KRU Esports: 2-0 [Ascent 13-5, Lotus 13-10]

2-0 [Ascent 13-5, Lotus 13-10] ZETA Division vs Leviatan: 0-2 [Ascent 4-13, Pearl 11-13]

Top highlights from Day 7 of VCT LOCK//IN

1) SugarZ3ro saves the day for ZETA

SugarZ3ro is known to clutch whenever his team needs him to. This round was no different as he got an impressive 3K to secure the round after it almost slipped out of ZETA Division's grasp due to certain errors in the early round.

2) Mazino's Omen Ultimate trick on Ascent

KRU Esport's Mazino baffled ZETA players amidst the chaos in one of their final attack rounds on Ascent. ZETA players were busy fighting KRU players coming in through the main entrance and did not notice Mazino above them. Mazino scored the final two kills in that round and secured the win for his team.

3) DaveeS sticking defuse right under Shao's nose

KRU Esports' Dayvees sneakily defused the spike right under Shao's nose in round 15, as the latter ran out of bullets in his Guardian and could not connect with his classic bullets. This gave KRU their only round on defense in Lotus.

4) TL nAts' excellent 4K on Fracture

Team Liquid had a disappointing showing in their opening match of VCT LOCK//IN against Team Secret. nAts, however, was on point, getting multiple kills round after round. But it was not enough to see his team through.

5) DubsteP's excellent clutch in round 7 of Icebox

DubsteP timed his defuse perfectly, getting off at the right moment to ensure he killed Redgar off before getting the final few seconds of the defuse. His heroics helped Team Secret beat Team Liquid.

Upcoming matchups

Day 8, February 23, of VCT LOCK//IN will host the following Omega Bracket matches:

Team Vitality vs Global Esports: 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST

9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10.30 pm IST FUT Esports vs Rex Regum Qeon: 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day)

12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1.30 am IST (next day) 100 Thieves vs EDward Gaming: 3 pm PST/ 12 am CET (next day)/ 4.30 am IST (next day)

You can watch these matches on VALORANT's official Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as watch-parties hosted by your favorite streamers.

