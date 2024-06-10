VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 starts tomorrow and marks the return of regional competition in the Pacific League. The APAC region was able to win its first-ever international trophy courtesy of Gen.G at VCT Masters Shanghai. Stage 2 will feature teams battling out for three guaranteed spots at Valorant Champions 2024.
VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will begin on June 15, 2024. Here is the schedule, format, and all the teams competing at the Valorant competition.
VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
The format will be similar to VCT Pacific Stage 1, with teams divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. These organizations will clash against each other in their respective groups. All of these matches will adopt the BO3 format. By the end of the Regular Season, the top three teams from both groups will advance to playoffs for VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2.
During playoffs, teams will vie to reach the top three seeds. All the involved squads will first compete in a single-elimination bracket and then a double-elimination bracket. The top three teams to emerge from the Playoffs progress to VCT Champions in Seoul which begins on August 1, 2024.
Teams
Below is a list of all the teams competing at VCT Pacific Stage 2. This involves squads from Group Alpha and Omega.
- DetonatioNFocusMe
- DRX
- Gen.G
- Team Secret
- T1
- Global Esports
- Paper Rex
- Rex Regum Qeon
- Talon Esports
- Zeta Division
- Bleed
Venue and prize pool
All the matches during VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will take place at COEX Artium in Seoul. The prize pool for the event is $250,000. The complete breakdown of the prize pool is as follows:
VCT Pacific Stage 2: Playoffs Stage Schedule and Results
Knockout Round
July 12, 2024
- Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon (2-0): Haven (13-8); Bind (13-11)
- Team Secret vs Talon Esports (0-2): Lotus (11-13); Abyss (11-13)
Upper Bracket Semifinals
July 13, 2024
- Paper Rex vs Gen.G Esports (0-2): Ascent (10-13); Icebox (5-13)
- DRX vs Talon Esports (0-2): Ascent (13-8); Abyss (13-4)
Upper Bracket Final
July 14, 2024
- Gen.G vs DRX (2-1): Haven (13-9); Sunset (10-13); Bind (13-6)
Lower Bracket Semifinal
July 14, 2024
- Paper Rex vs Talon Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-3); Sunset (13-3)
Lower Bracket Final
July 20, 2024
- DRX vs Paper Rex (3-2): Abyss (7-13); Lotus (10-13); Bind (13-10); Icebox (13-10); Ascent (13-7)
Grand Final
July 21, 2024
- Gen.G vs DRX (3-1): Haven (6-13); Bind (18-16); Lotus (14-12); Icebox (13-6)
VCT Pacific Stage 2: Group Stage Schedule and Results
Note: The schedule for the Playoffs stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the Group Stage
VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will begin on June 15, 2024, and conclude on July 21, 2024. This includes the Regular Season and the Playoffs. Matches from week 1 through week 4 of the Regular Season have already been decided.
This Regular Season will end on July 8, with the Playoffs taking over on July 12, 2024. Here is the schedule for VCT Pacific Stage 2 so far.
Week 1
Day 1- June 15, 2024
- Zeta Division vs DRX (1-2) - Icebox (0-13); Sunset (13-11); Breeze (4-13)
- Team Secret vs Bleed (2-1) - Ascent (10-13); Sunset (13-8); Split (13-8)
Day 2- June 16, 2024
- T1 vs Gen.G (1-2) - Split (13-15); Lotus (13-5); Sunset (9-13)
- Paper Rex vs Talon Esports (2-0) - Icebox (13-4); Sunset (13-7)
Day 3- June 17, 2024
- RRQ vs DFM (2-0) - Icebox (15-13); Ascent (13-9)
- Team Secret vs Global Esports (2-0) - Sunset (13-8); Ascent (13-10)
Week 2
Day 4- June 22, 2024
- Talon Esports vs RRQ (2-1) - Lotus (15-13); Ascent (10-13); Icebox (13-10)
- Paper Rex vs DRX (2-1) - Split (13-4); Haven (8-13); Icebox (13-5)
Day 5- June 23, 2024
- Global Esports vs Bleed (2-0) - Lotus (13-6); Sunset (13-6)
- DFM vs Zeta Division (2-1) - Haven (7-13); Sunset (13-9); Ascent (13-10)
Day 6- June 24, 2024
- DRX vs RRQ (0-2) - Split (12-14); Sunset (12-14)
- Team Secret vs T1 (2-1) - Haven (10-13); Split (13-6); Icebox (14-12)
Week 3
Day 7- June 29, 2024
- Talon Esports vs DFM (2-0): Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10)
- Zeta Division vs RRQ (0-2): Split (8-13); Sunset (10-13)
Day 8- June 30, 2024
- Global Esports vs T1 (1-2): Icebox (13-10); Lotus (8-13); Ascent (8-13)
- Bleed vs Gen.G (1-2): Ascent (6-13); Sunset (13-10); Icebox (11-13)
Day 9- July 1, 2024
- Paper Rex vs DFM (2-0): Icebox (13-4); Sunset (13-8)
- DRX vs Talon Esports (2-1): Ascent (11-13); Haven (13-10); Icebox (13-5)
Week 4
Day 10- July 5, 2024
- Paper Rex vs RRQ (2-1): Lotus (13-7); Ascent (7-13); Sunset (13-10)
- Gen. G vs Global Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-1); Ascent (13-6)
Day 11- July 6, 2024
- DRX vs DFM (2-1): Icebox (13-7); Ascent (6-13); Haven (13-2)
- Zeta Division vs Talon Esports (2-1): Ascent (13-6); Lotus (8-13); Haven (13-8)
Day 12- July 7, 2024
- Gen.G vs Team Secret (1-2): Sunset (6-13); Lotus (13-7); Split (12-14)
- Paper Rex vs Zeta Division (2-1): Ascent (9-13); Lotus (13-8); Sunset (13-4)
Day 13- July 8, 2024
- T1 vs Bleed (2-1): Bind (13-11); Lotus (9-13); Ascent (13-8)
VCT Pacific Stage 2: Group and overall standings
Listed below are the Alpha and Omega group standings of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 along with the overall standings of the VCT 2024 Pacific League:
Note: Teams that have qualified for the Playoffs Stage will have a (Q) next to its name while teams eliminated from Playoffs Stage contention will have an (E) next to its name.
Where to watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Livestream details
Valorant fans can watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 live on the official VCT Pacific YouTube and Twitch channels. These channels will simultaneously broadcast live matches. Below are the links for each channel:
- VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 on YouTube: Watch Here
- VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 on Twitch: Watch Here
That concludes our foray into Stage 2 of VCT Pacific 2024.