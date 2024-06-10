VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 starts tomorrow and marks the return of regional competition in the Pacific League. The APAC region was able to win its first-ever international trophy courtesy of Gen.G at VCT Masters Shanghai. Stage 2 will feature teams battling out for three guaranteed spots at Valorant Champions 2024.

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will begin on June 15, 2024. Here is the schedule, format, and all the teams competing at the Valorant competition.

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

The format will be similar to VCT Pacific Stage 1, with teams divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. These organizations will clash against each other in their respective groups. All of these matches will adopt the BO3 format. By the end of the Regular Season, the top three teams from both groups will advance to playoffs for VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2.

During playoffs, teams will vie to reach the top three seeds. All the involved squads will first compete in a single-elimination bracket and then a double-elimination bracket. The top three teams to emerge from the Playoffs progress to VCT Champions in Seoul which begins on August 1, 2024.

Teams

Below is a list of all the teams competing at VCT Pacific Stage 2. This involves squads from Group Alpha and Omega.

DetonatioNFocusMe

DRX

Gen.G

Team Secret

T1

Global Esports

Paper Rex

Rex Regum Qeon

Talon Esports

Zeta Division

Bleed

Venue and prize pool

All the matches during VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will take place at COEX Artium in Seoul. The prize pool for the event is $250,000. The complete breakdown of the prize pool is as follows:

Place $USD Qualifies To Pacific Points Participant 1st $100,000 Champions 2024 7 Gen.G 2nd $65,000 Champions 2024 6 DRX 3rd $40,000 Champions 2024 7 Paper Rex 4th $25,000 3 Talon Esports 5th-6th $10,000 4

3 Team Secret

Rex Regum Qeon

7th - - 2 T1 8th - - 1 ZETA DIVISION 9th - - 1 Global Esports 10th - - 1 DetonatioN FocusMe 11th - - - Bleed Esports

VCT Pacific Stage 2: Playoffs Stage Schedule and Results

Knockout Round

July 12, 2024

Gen.G vs Rex Regum Qeon (2-0): Haven (13-8); Bind (13-11)

Haven (13-8); Bind (13-11) Team Secret vs Talon Esports (0-2): Lotus (11-13); Abyss (11-13)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

July 13, 2024

Paper Rex vs Gen.G Esports (0-2): Ascent (10-13); Icebox (5-13)

Ascent (10-13); Icebox (5-13) DRX vs Talon Esports (0-2): Ascent (13-8); Abyss (13-4)

Upper Bracket Final

July 14, 2024

Gen.G vs DRX (2-1): Haven (13-9); Sunset (10-13); Bind (13-6)

Lower Bracket Semifinal

July 14, 2024

Paper Rex vs Talon Esports (2-0): Ascent (13-3); Sunset (13-3)

Lower Bracket Final

July 20, 2024

DRX vs Paper Rex (3-2): Abyss (7-13); Lotus (10-13); Bind (13-10); Icebox (13-10); Ascent (13-7)

Grand Final

July 21, 2024

Gen.G vs DRX (3-1): Haven (6-13); Bind (18-16); Lotus (14-12); Icebox (13-6)

VCT Pacific Stage 2: Group Stage Schedule and Results

Note: The schedule for the Playoffs stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the Group Stage

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 will begin on June 15, 2024, and conclude on July 21, 2024. This includes the Regular Season and the Playoffs. Matches from week 1 through week 4 of the Regular Season have already been decided.

This Regular Season will end on July 8, with the Playoffs taking over on July 12, 2024. Here is the schedule for VCT Pacific Stage 2 so far.

Week 1

Day 1- June 15, 2024

Zeta Division vs DRX (1-2) - Icebox (0-13); Sunset (13-11); Breeze (4-13)

Icebox (0-13); Sunset (13-11); Breeze (4-13) Team Secret vs Bleed (2-1) - Ascent (10-13); Sunset (13-8); Split (13-8)

Day 2- June 16, 2024

T1 vs Gen.G (1-2) - Split (13-15); Lotus (13-5); Sunset (9-13)

Split (13-15); Lotus (13-5); Sunset (9-13) Paper Rex vs Talon Esports (2-0) - Icebox (13-4); Sunset (13-7)

Day 3- June 17, 2024

RRQ vs DFM (2-0) - Icebox (15-13); Ascent (13-9)

Icebox (15-13); Ascent (13-9) Team Secret vs Global Esports (2-0) - Sunset (13-8); Ascent (13-10)

Week 2

Day 4- June 22, 2024

Talon Esports vs RRQ (2-1) - Lotus (15-13); Ascent (10-13); Icebox (13-10)

Lotus (15-13); Ascent (10-13); Icebox (13-10) Paper Rex vs DRX (2-1) - Split (13-4); Haven (8-13); Icebox (13-5)

Day 5- June 23, 2024

Global Esports vs Bleed (2-0) - Lotus (13-6); Sunset (13-6)

Lotus (13-6); Sunset (13-6) DFM vs Zeta Division (2-1) - Haven (7-13); Sunset (13-9); Ascent (13-10)

Day 6- June 24, 2024

DRX vs RRQ (0-2) - Split (12-14); Sunset (12-14)

Split (12-14); Sunset (12-14) Team Secret vs T1 (2-1) - Haven (10-13); Split (13-6); Icebox (14-12)

Week 3

Day 7- June 29, 2024

Talon Esports vs DFM (2-0): Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10)

Lotus (13-7); Sunset (13-10) Zeta Division vs RRQ (0-2): Split (8-13); Sunset (10-13)

Day 8- June 30, 2024

Global Esports vs T1 (1-2): Icebox (13-10); Lotus (8-13); Ascent (8-13)

Icebox (13-10); Lotus (8-13); Ascent (8-13) Bleed vs Gen.G (1-2): Ascent (6-13); Sunset (13-10); Icebox (11-13)

Day 9- July 1, 2024

Paper Rex vs DFM (2-0): Icebox (13-4); Sunset (13-8)

Icebox (13-4); Sunset (13-8) DRX vs Talon Esports (2-1): Ascent (11-13); Haven (13-10); Icebox (13-5)

Week 4

Day 10- July 5, 2024

Paper Rex vs RRQ (2-1): Lotus (13-7); Ascent (7-13); Sunset (13-10)

Lotus (13-7); Ascent (7-13); Sunset (13-10) Gen. G vs Global Esports (2-0): Lotus (13-1); Ascent (13-6)

Day 11- July 6, 2024

DRX vs DFM (2-1): Icebox (13-7); Ascent (6-13); Haven (13-2)

Icebox (13-7); Ascent (6-13); Haven (13-2) Zeta Division vs Talon Esports (2-1): Ascent (13-6); Lotus (8-13); Haven (13-8)

Day 12- July 7, 2024

Gen.G vs Team Secret (1-2): Sunset (6-13); Lotus (13-7); Split (12-14)

Sunset (6-13); Lotus (13-7); Split (12-14) Paper Rex vs Zeta Division (2-1): Ascent (9-13); Lotus (13-8); Sunset (13-4)

Day 13- July 8, 2024

T1 vs Bleed (2-1): Bind (13-11); Lotus (9-13); Ascent (13-8)

VCT Pacific Stage 2: Group and overall standings

Listed below are the Alpha and Omega group standings of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 along with the overall standings of the VCT 2024 Pacific League:

Note: Teams that have qualified for the Playoffs Stage will have a (Q) next to its name while teams eliminated from Playoffs Stage contention will have an (E) next to its name.

Group Alpha Position Team Record Game wins Map wins Round Differential 1 Team Secret 4-0 8-3 133-109 +24 2 Gen.G 3-1 7-4 126-106 +20 3 T1

2-2 6-6 137-131 +6 4 Global Esports 1-3

3-6 80-100

-20 5 Bleed Esports 0-4 3-8 103-133 -30

Group Omega Position Team Record Game wins Map wins Round Differential 1 Paper Rex 5-0 10-3 154-100 +54 2 Rex Regum Qeon 3-2 8-4 148-135 +13 3 DRX

3-2

7-7 152-129 +23 4 Talon Esports 2-3 6-7

130-150 -20 5 DetonatioN FocusMe

1-4 3-9 106-144 -38 5 ZETA DIVISION

1-4

5-9 126-158 -32

VCT 2024 Pacific Standings Position Team Record Game wins Round wins Round Differential 1 Paper Rex (Q) 9-1 18-6 287-200 +87 2 DRX (Q) 8-2 17-9 300-226 +74 3 Team Secret (Q) 7-3 16-11 311-269 +42 4 Gen.G (Q)

6-4 16-10

299-259 +40 5 Rex Regum Qeon (Q) 6-4 14-10 264-263 +1 6 Talon Esports (Q) 6-4 14-12 276-288 -12 7 T1 (E) 4-6 12-15 301-296 +5 8 ZETA DIVISION (E)

3-7 11-17 277-306 -29 9 Global Esports (E) 3-7

9-15 220-262 -42 10 DetonatioN FocusMe (E) 2-8 8-18 224-310 -86 11 Bleed Esports (E) 1-9 7-19 225-305 -80

Where to watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2: Livestream details

Valorant fans can watch VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 live on the official VCT Pacific YouTube and Twitch channels. These channels will simultaneously broadcast live matches. Below are the links for each channel:

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 on YouTube: Watch Here

VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 2 on Twitch: Watch Here

That concludes our foray into Stage 2 of VCT Pacific 2024.

