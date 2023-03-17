VCT Pacific League 2023 tickets: How to buy, official prices, and more 

Ten of the best Valorant teams from all over the Asia-Pacific region will kick-off their VCT Pacific League journey on March 25, 2023. These teams will battle it out in Seoul, South Korea, for two consecutive months until the tournament's Grand Final declares the Pacific region's best team on May 28.

The VCT Pacific League will feature eight weeks of regular season matchups, which will consist of a single-round-robin competition where each team will play against each of their nine opponents once. This will be followed by four days of double-elimination playoffs and a two-day Finals showdown.

VCT Pacific League 2023 tickets will be live soon

With the inaugural edition of the VCT Pacific League being around the corner, ticket sales for the tournament have commenced. Fans of Valorant esports who are excited to attend the event live in Seoul will soon be able to purchase tickets for all of the regular season matchdays.

All the matches in the regular season and playoffs will be held at the Sangam Colosseum, whereas the Lower and Grand Finals will be held at the Jangchung Arena. Here are the locations of the venues:

Sangam Colosseum: 31 Maebongsan-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Jangchung Stadium: 241, Dongho-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea

How to buy VCT Pacific League tickets

Tickets for the regular season (March 25 - May 16) will officially be live on March 18, 2023 at 2:30 pm IST/ 5 pm SGT/ 6 pm KST.

Korean viewers can purchase regular season tickets from this website. Viewers from the rest of the world can purchase tickets by clicking this link. This website can be viewed in both Japanese and English.

Tickets for each matchday in gameweeks 1-7 will cost viewers 10,000 KRW for the general section and 8,000 KRW for the seats for the visually impaired. Meanwhile, the final gameweek of the regular season, also known as Superweek, will feature tickets that cost 15,000 KRW for the general section and 10,000 KRW for the section for the visually impaired.

Fans interested in visiting the event live at the Sangam Colosseum will have to follow the instructions given on the website to purchase the seats of their preference. Viewers are also recommended to go through additional instructions, which include booking information, reservation schedule, ticket pick-up information, and more, ahead of making the purchase.

After two months of breath-taking matchups, the most proficient roster among the 10 Pacific contenders will be crowned champions of the league. The Pacific League winners, alongside the 2nd- and 3rd-placed teams, will then make their way to Japan to compete in the VCT Masters Tokyo from June 11 to 25, 2023.

These three teams will then be joined by the winner of the Pacific League Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ), as they head over to the season's final showdown, the Valorant Champions 2023. Valorant enthusiasts can tune into Sportskeeda for more regular updates on the VCT Pacific League.

