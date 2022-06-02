Velocity Gaming vs. Full Power Gaming: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Lower Bracket Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The excitement around the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs has already reached a new height in just the first two days of the competition.

As the best teams continue to compete in the event, every match is filled with top-notch Valorant action. Fans witnessed two such games on the second day of the event as well. Enigma Gaming defeated defending champion Velocity Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline last night and sent them to the Lower Bracket. Meanwhile, Orangutan Gaming beat Global Esports and had a smooth start to their journey in the Playoffs.

However, all the losing teams from the first two days will now face one another in the Lower Bracket. Fans will enjoy two back-to-back matches tonight, and two teams will bid goodbye at the end of the day.

Velocity Gaming and Full Power Gaming: Which team will keep their hopes alive in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Velocity Gaming and Full Power Gaming will play their first game tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight, and it will be the first elimination tie of the Valorant event. One team will be knocked out of the competition, and the other will keep their hopes alive for another day.

Prediction

Judging by the current form of both sides, Velocity Gaming certainly has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. Though the Indian team has already faced defeat against the same opponent in the Group Stage, they will surely try to change the narrative tonight in the do-or-die game. However, a lack of communication has been a problem for the team. If they are able to work on this issue, Velocity Gaming can become unstoppable once again.

Full Power Gaming will surely be hoping for another upset tonight. Their previous win against Velocity Gaming in the Group Stage will definitely provide a huge morale boost for them ahead of today's game.

Head-to-head

Velocity Gaming and Full Power Gaming have faced each other twice in the past, and the latter won the games on both occasions. The Pakistani team also defeated the defending champion in the SCS Group Stage last week.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Velocity Gaming has only lost twice in their last five games. However, one of those games was against today's opponent.

Full Power Gaming has only lost a single game in their last five games, and that loss was against Global Esports in their first game in the Playoffs on the inaugural day of the competition.

Potential lineup

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Full Power Gaming:

Abdul Sami "k1Ng" Khero

PokemoN

Areeb "Storax" Rehman

Abdur Rehman

MUSAB

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the elimination tie between Velocity Gaming and Full Power Gaming in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 2 from 5.30 pm IST.

