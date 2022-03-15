Velocity Gaming vs Oblivion Force: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Velocity Gaming will kick-start their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign tomorrow against Oblivion Force. The two teams will face each other in the final game of Day 1.

Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force are in Group-D of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. South Built Esports and Full Sense are also in the same group, who are waiting for their first game on March 17.

Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force: Who will start their VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign with a victory?

Velocity Gaming qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They're now South Asia's last hope in the competition after Global Esports' departure from the Play-Ins.

Whereas, Oblivion Force was the champions of the Hong Kong & Taiwan Challengers and qualified for the main event.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tomorrow in their first game of the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers.

Prediction:

Considering their form and experience, Oblivion Force has a greater chance of winning the match against their South Asian side tomorrow. The mechanical skillset of the Hong Kong side could be influential in tomorrow's game.

However, Velocity Gaming has a great balance of experience and firepower in their squad. Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das's mechanical skills and Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma & Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant's experience can help the team pull off an upset.

Velocity Gaming's strategic gameplay will be instrumental to counter Oblivion Force's playstyle tomorrow.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time tomorrow. Hence, fans can expect a nail-biting fight when two uncharted oppositions go up against each other.

Recent Results

Both teams have had a flawless run in their recent games, winning all of their last five matches. It will be interesting to see who tastes their first defeat tomorrow.

Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Velocity Gaming

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

"Vibhor" Vaid

Oblivion Force

FuriouzMeow

NoMan

CHIMEI

hypathor

Edan Lui

When & where to watch

Valorant fans can watch the match between Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 6 PM IST.

South Asian Valorant fans can also enjoy the match with Hindi commentary on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

