Velocity Gaming vs Oblivion Force: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-D prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Velocity Gaming will kick-start their Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign tomorrow against Oblivion Force. The two teams will face each other in the final game of Day 1.
Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force are in Group-D of the APAC Stage-1 Challengers. South Built Esports and Full Sense are also in the same group, who are waiting for their first game on March 17.
Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force: Who will start their VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers campaign with a victory?
Velocity Gaming qualified for the APAC Stage-1 Challengers after becoming the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They're now South Asia's last hope in the competition after Global Esports' departure from the Play-Ins.
Whereas, Oblivion Force was the champions of the Hong Kong & Taiwan Challengers and qualified for the main event.
The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tomorrow in their first game of the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers.
Prediction:
Considering their form and experience, Oblivion Force has a greater chance of winning the match against their South Asian side tomorrow. The mechanical skillset of the Hong Kong side could be influential in tomorrow's game.
However, Velocity Gaming has a great balance of experience and firepower in their squad. Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das's mechanical skills and Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma & Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant's experience can help the team pull off an upset.
Velocity Gaming's strategic gameplay will be instrumental to counter Oblivion Force's playstyle tomorrow.
Head-to-heads
The two teams will face each other for the first time tomorrow. Hence, fans can expect a nail-biting fight when two uncharted oppositions go up against each other.
Recent Results
Both teams have had a flawless run in their recent games, winning all of their last five matches. It will be interesting to see who tastes their first defeat tomorrow.
Potential Lineup
Velocity Gaming
- Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma
- Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
- Sagnik "Hellff" Roy
- Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant
- "Vibhor" Vaid
Oblivion Force
- FuriouzMeow
- NoMan
- CHIMEI
- hypathor
- Edan Lui
When & where to watch
Valorant fans can watch the match between Velocity Gaming and Oblivion Force in the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers Play-Ins on Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 16 from 6 PM IST.
South Asian Valorant fans can also enjoy the match with Hindi commentary on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.
