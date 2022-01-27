Velocity Gaming vs Reckoning Esports: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC 2022) India Qualifier 1 quarter-final is set to start tomorrow where the top eight teams from India will compete for their slot in the main event.

Velocity Gaming will take on Reckoning Esports in the third quarter-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series and one will move forward to the semi-final while the other will try their luck in the India Qualifiers 2.

Velocity Gaming vs Reckoning Esports: Who will qualify for Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Semi-final?

Velocity Gaming and Reckoning Esports both secured flawless victories against their respective opposition in the round-of-16 tie. Both teams will try to continue the momentum in tomorrow's match-up as well.

Prediction

Judging by recent form and past results, Velocity Gaming is the clear favorite to win the series tomorrow. The team has a perfect combination of talent and experience with young players like Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das, Sagnik "Hellff" Roy along with the experience of Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma and Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant.

However, Reckoning Esports is the dark horse in this competition. The newly formed team has shown their potential in domestic tournaments over the last few weeks. With players Jay "Badlove" Patil and Karan "SmokeA" Sharma in the team, Reckoning Esports can spoil the party for any top teams in India.

Head-to-head

Velocity Gaming has faced Reckoning Esports five times in the past. The former has won four of them while the latter has snatched victory only once.

Recent Results:

Both teams have had middling results in their recent matches. Velocity Gaming has won three of their last five games whereas Reckoning Esports has won just two.

Velocity Gaming and Reckoning Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant

Vibhor Vaid

Reckoning Esports:

Karan "SmokeA" Sharma

Aditya "Pixelzz" Gulhane

Jay "Badlove" Patil

Atharv "Rio" Ahire

Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

South Asian fans can catch the action between Velocity Gaming and Reckoning Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on January 28 from 7:30 pm IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi