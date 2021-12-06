Vivo Keyd vs X10 CRIT: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT will face each other in a best-of-three series in the Valorant Champions 2021 tonight to stay in the competition. Only one team will survive another day in the tournament whereas the other will have to pack their bags and return home.

Both Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT have lost their first games against Acend and Team Envy respectively in Group A of the Valorant Champions 2021. These two sides will now face each other in the Elimination Tie of the Valorant Champions 2021 Group A.

Vivo Keyd vs X10 CRIT: Which team will stay in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Vivo Keyd faced Acend in the inaugural match in the Group A bracket of the Valorant Champions 2021. After some controversy and a rematch, Acend finally defeated Vivo Keyd with a 2-1 scoreline in the best-of-three series. On the other hand, X10 CRIT lost against Team Envy with a 2-0 scoreline in their first game in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Prediction

Judging by both teams' recent performances and form, Vivo Keyd is the favorite to to win their series against SEA's X10 CRIT. The Brazilian side showcased some excellent performances in their tie against EMEA's Acend. Vivo Keyd's Olavo "heat" Marcelo and Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen are at the top of their game, which could be the deciding factor in this match.

However, X10 CRIT also have some exciting talents in their squad who have the potential to shake things up. Players like Patiphan Chaiwong, Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat and Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard also have the ability to change the outcome of a game on their best days.

Head-to-head

It is going to be the first encounter between these two sides in an official tournament. It will be interesting to see which team secures an advantage early on.

Recent results

Both teams have struggled to perform to their fullest potential in recent matches. Both Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT have won just two of their last five games in all competitions.

Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT for Valorant Champions 2021

Vivo Keyd

Olavo "heat" Marcelo

Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen

Jonathan "JhoW" Glória

Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati

Gabriel "v1xen" Martins

X10 Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Patiphan Chaiwong

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the clash between Vivo Keyd and X10 CRIT live at 10:30 pm IST on December 6, on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels.

