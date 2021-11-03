Were the Classic nerfs a necessity? Valorant players approve patch changes in 3.09

Valorant developers released a new patch update this morning. In patch 3.09, they have tweaked some game mechanics and reworked areas.

With the new agent Chamber delayed for two weeks, players can expect significant changes in 3.10. However, Riot Games has also made substantial changes to the game with the latest patch. Changes to Classic is the highlight of 3.09.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q https://t.co/3fhCLiSduj

Valorant developers change the firing error for Classic right-click

Valorant has a unique set of weapons and players need to buy a gun before starting a round. However, the only gun that players get for free every round is Classic.

Classic was over-performing in close to mid-range encounters. The right-click sometimes outperforms other pistols. Given that it is a free gun, the Classic can sometimes be frustrating for opponents because of its burst mode. Players have routinely complained about this gun in the past.

Developers finally scaled-down the Classic right-click with the new patch 3.09. They have also tweaked the firing error for Classic right-click, making it harder to control.

Here are the changes made in Classic right-click:

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (the total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (the total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

Players need to be more precise while using Classic burst fire. This will make this use reliant on a player's mechanical skills.

Command @TeamCommandGG



THANK THE GODS

#Valorant they did it, they actually did a classic right click nerfTHANK THE GODS they did it, they actually did a classic right click nerfTHANK THE GODS#Valorant https://t.co/mUeByb9UW9

North Clummzy @ClummzyFPS ITS A DAMN GOOD DAY FAMILY 🤩



Day started off good at work, new Valorant act, Classic nerf, I can now play with more then just a duo, AND A BASEBALL BAT SKIN?! 😍😩



Wake me up from this dream ITS A DAMN GOOD DAY FAMILY 🤩Day started off good at work, new Valorant act, Classic nerf, I can now play with more then just a duo, AND A BASEBALL BAT SKIN?! 😍😩Wake me up from this dream

REKTA @Rektavie Le nerf du Classic rend valorant encore une fois un peu moins casu. Bon pour le jeu mais mauvais pour le business ahaha Le nerf du Classic rend valorant encore une fois un peu moins casu. Bon pour le jeu mais mauvais pour le business ahaha

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant communities appreciate the recent nerf in Classic. The collective sigh of relief from players after this nerf shows that players were eagerly looking forward to this change. It will be interesting to see how this affects the game's meta in the future.

Edited by Srijan Sen