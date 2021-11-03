×
Create
Notifications

Were the Classic nerfs a necessity? Valorant players approve patch changes in 3.09

Valorant community appreciates Classic right-click nerf (Image via Riot)
Valorant community appreciates Classic right-click nerf (Image via Riot)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Feature

Valorant developers released a new patch update this morning. In patch 3.09, they have tweaked some game mechanics and reworked areas.

With the new agent Chamber delayed for two weeks, players can expect significant changes in 3.10. However, Riot Games has also made substantial changes to the game with the latest patch. Changes to Classic is the highlight of 3.09.

Adjustments to the Classic right-click and a few updates for Fracture are here to go along with the start of VALORANT Act III. Read those and more in Patch Notes 3.09: riot.com/3ECLp5q https://t.co/3fhCLiSduj

Valorant developers change the firing error for Classic right-click

Valorant has a unique set of weapons and players need to buy a gun before starting a round. However, the only gun that players get for free every round is Classic.

Classic was over-performing in close to mid-range encounters. The right-click sometimes outperforms other pistols. Given that it is a free gun, the Classic can sometimes be frustrating for opponents because of its burst mode. Players have routinely complained about this gun in the past.

Developers finally scaled-down the Classic right-click with the new patch 3.09. They have also tweaked the firing error for Classic right-click, making it harder to control.

Here are the changes made in Classic right-click:

  • Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (the total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)
  • Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)
  • Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (the total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

Players need to be more precise while using Classic burst fire. This will make this use reliant on a player's mechanical skills.

they did it, they actually did a classic right click nerfTHANK THE GODS#Valorant https://t.co/mUeByb9UW9
This is why they nerfed classic lol #VALORANT https://t.co/9vfuNGNZKe
Bye-bye Classic right-click 😔✌Good riddance or not?🎙: @LEGDAY & @Door_Casts🕰: Tuesdays @ 7 PM ET🏆: twitch.tv/hselesports#HSELFM | #VALORANT https://t.co/JLmP0AWlRl
ITS A DAMN GOOD DAY FAMILY 🤩Day started off good at work, new Valorant act, Classic nerf, I can now play with more then just a duo, AND A BASEBALL BAT SKIN?! 😍😩Wake me up from this dream
Le nerf du Classic rend valorant encore une fois un peu moins casu. Bon pour le jeu mais mauvais pour le business ahaha

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Valorant communities appreciate the recent nerf in Classic. The collective sigh of relief from players after this nerf shows that players were eagerly looking forward to this change. It will be interesting to see how this affects the game's meta in the future.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी