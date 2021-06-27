What is the “a supported game is required to use this feature” error in Valorant and how to possibly fix it?

Ever since Valorant Episode 3 went live a couple of days ago, many NVIDIA users have been reporting many issues with the game, along with a bug that completely broke the game.

When path 3.0 finally hit the live servers, the NVIDIA GeForce experience made players immune to flashes in the game. Vision impairing abilities are integral to Valorant’s core gameplay mechanics. For a tactical shooter to have an exploit that nullifies flashes is game-breaking. The bug hampers Valorant’s competitive integrity and creates a situation where many NVIDIA users get an unfair advantage in the game.

This bug led the developers to disable many of the NVIDIA features in Valorant, and one among them was the NVIDIA Freestyle Filter. This allowed players to customize the shooter.

From making Valorant feel like a retro game to enhancing its visual peripherals, the filter was something that many NVIDIA users liked to tinker with in Valorant.

With the flash bug, Riot seems to have disabled that feature in the game, which seems to be causing the “a supported game is required to use this feature” error every time a player wants to use the filter.

A possible fix for the “a supported game is required to use this feature” error in Valorant

Since this feature is something Valorant devs have disabled themselves, there will not be a permanent solution to this problem unless Riot brings in the necessary hotfix.

However, there were cases where certain steps did yield results, and NVIDIA users facing the issue can do the following:

1) Updating NVIDIA drivers

Customized drivers can often stop Valorant from running the game filters well. So updating the NVIDIA drivers via the “Geforce expertise application” can help it start working again like normal.

If the updated driver still does not allow the filter to work, then re-installing the driver can also be a possible fix.

2) Turn on the Experimental Points option

Valorant players can turn on the Experimental Points option by heading over to the NVIDIA Gefore expertise panel, then going to the equipment icon in the top-right, and then the About share option in the settings menu. Enabling this feature has helped many NVIDIA users access the freestyle feature in Valorant.

