What is playing off contact in Valorant?

Valorant has become one of the top competitive tactical shooter games since its release, with players discovering new in-game tactics.

Several mechanics are implemented in the game for better gameplay. From counter strafe to correct crosshair placement, many tactics help in getting more kills. Playing off contact is one such in-game mechanic that is used in Valorant to win easy defending rounds.

Defenders don't necessarily need to play aggressive or push back. Instead, they need to resist and guard the sites and areas against enemies entering the sites. Playing off contact is the right tactic to be used in such rounds.

What to play off contact in Valorant?

Players can only play off contact with a partner, especially in a 2v1 situation. To execute it, one player needs to guard a spot from where the enemy is most likely to enter. Then another can see the same spot but from a corner. When the enemy enters the site, one can fire the gun, and the other can tread off the kill if he dies.

However, the main tactic lies in the position from where the players should hold the angle. If the players are standing nearby, it becomes easy for the enemy to replace the crosshair faster and kill both of them. To prevent this from happening, the players need to hold the angle from standing far from each other so that it becomes difficult for the enemy to replace the crosshair quicker. Meanwhile, the teammate can go ahead and shoot the enemy down. This is the main idea of playing off contact in Valorant.

A Valorant player and streamer with a Reddit username, u/Jollztv, explained the concept of playing off contact well in one of his videos and posted it on Reddit as well.

This technique is best for players who prefer to play defensively. Instead of pushing off the enemies, the players can wait and guard an area with reasonable team efforts and communication. Good teamwork can make the playing off contact tactic way easier.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar