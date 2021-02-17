Pokimane’s Valorant rank and in-game settings

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a variety game streamer who started playing Valorant from the beta stage and one of the biggest gaming community names.

No matter which game she plays or streams, her followers are always curious about her playstyle and in-game settings. In this case, “Pokimane Valorant rank” and “Pokimane Valorant settings” have recently been top searches on the internet for Valorant players who follow her on stream.

She has been playing Valorant for a long time. But she isn’t a competitive player. Pokimane plays the game with mostly her friends, so it isn’t a surprise it took her so long to reach the Diamond rank. Praises came from all over the community, including from her streamer friends.

just hit diamond in valorant :D



i know this may not be impressive to some, but i'm really proud of myself because it's the first FPS / tactical shooter I've put much time into. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/f1aa8puklx — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 6, 2020

You’re so good at the game. Everytime we play customs and you’re on the other team it’s a miserable experience LOL CONGRATS!! 🎉🎉🎉 — rae (@Valkyrae) September 6, 2020

Pokimane’s Valorant rank

The various rank distributions in Valorant in ascending order are:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

Pokimane is currently in the Diamond rank, which sets her in the top 4% of players in Valorant. Whoever follows her on stream always knows how hard-working she is for the game and how much she loves it.

Advertisement

She has been playing this game since its beta phase, and recently her hard work paid off. But with fame comes criticism.

Various individuals criticized her Valorant journey to reach Diamond. Significantly, a user recently accused her of boosting her rank. In reply, she explained how much she loves the game. Anyone following her stream will know if she is boosted or not. The user who accused the streamer has since deleted their account.

Pokimane’s Valorant settings

Pokimane’s Valorant settings are one of the most sought-after details on the internet. All of her in-game settings can be divided into four categories.

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

In-game Sensitivity: 0.4

eDPI: 320

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair settings:

Color: Yellow

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outlines: On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Movement Error: On

Key Bindings:

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Space and Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: Q

Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Ultimate Ability: F

Graphics settings: