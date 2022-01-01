What does the term “NT” mean in Valorant?

Abbreviations are a common thing in the gaming world, and this holds true for Valorant as well.

Communication plays a very important role in a competitive game like Valorant. With good communication within the team, success rates of winning a game tend to go higher.

In Valorant, players have the option to communicate via both text and voice, and there are times when newer players find themselves cooking across terms like “NT.”

To help with the ease of communication between players in Valorant, this article will be talking about the most used abbreviation in the game.

What does "NT" stand for in Valorant?

The term “NT” in Valorant, or any other multiplayer game, means Nice Try. Gamers all over the world use this terminology to keep up the morale of teammates who gave notable efforts to make the round count.

Instead of making negative comments on teammates, praising them increases their trust in themselves and maybe helps them play better in certain situations. It is not mandatory to criticize a player all the time, and it doesn’t cost much to be nice to them.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week! https://t.co/B9wofVpbwE

Apart from “NT”, there are some more commonly used terms in Valorant and they are as follows:

WP: Well Played (Used to celebrate good gameplay from a player or players)

Well Played (Used to celebrate good gameplay from a player or players) GG: Good Game (Used to conclude a match with a positive vibe)

Good Game (Used to conclude a match with a positive vibe) EZ: Easy (Used to trigger players as an insult)

Easy (Used to trigger players as an insult) GL: Good Luck (Used to wish luck before starting a match)

Good Luck (Used to wish luck before starting a match) HF: Have Fun (Usually followed by a GL and wishes players to have fun while playing)

Have Fun (Usually followed by a GL and wishes players to have fun while playing) GH: Good Half (Used to conclude the first half of a match with a positive attitude)

Also Read Article Continues below

Most of these abbreviations are used to spread positivity in a gaming environment and remain a crucial part to gamers like a creed. These acronyms are still used in multiplayer games all over the world.

Edited by Saman