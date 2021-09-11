Valorant guide: How players can top frag while being the IGL

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter that requires coordinated team effort in order to succeed.

The game has many roles that players can choose from, however, the most important is that of the in-game leader. As with good leadership, any team can win from any given situation.

This article will provide some tips and tricks for playing IGL in Valorant, while raking in enough kills at the same time.

How to top frag as IGL in Valorant

Top fragging doesn’t always mean that the player is good at the game. Even if someone has bagged a large number of kills on their scoreboard, the team can still lose in the end.

If a Valorant Team Leader plays the duelist, the IGL is bound to clear the sites by entering them first. While the duelists are all equipped with abilities that help the players get entry frags easily, it also comes with an increased risk of dying first.

Without their IGL, the team will be perplexed. In-game leaders have the role of guiding their team by giving helpful callouts, positioning, and plans to win a match round.

If an IGL does go down early, the role requires the player to keep supporting the team in other ways.

Other than entry fragging, an IGL can also play slow and act on gathered intel. Playing a sentinel or controller role is suitable for an IGL as they can manipulate the enemy and flank them at the same time. With a proper flank, an IGL can easily get some kills and also push the team forward.

In order to take kills as an IGL, the player needs to be confident about their in-game nous and prowess. If the IGL of the team fails to frag out opponents and dies without fulfilling the teamplan. it can lead to an early collapse. This role requires the Valorant player to be selfless.

Also Read

Also, it is not necessary for IGLs to top frag, as the role requires them to focus on camaraderie and coordination so that the team can win together. Also, top fragging is never dependent on player roles, as anyone can frag and those will still count as kills for the team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul