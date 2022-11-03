What is Valorant's rank distribution as of Patch 5.09?

Valorant has come a long way since its release back in 2020. For the past two years, Riot Games has ensured that their shooter stays consistent by making constant modifications and tweaks to their mechanics and overall gameplay. One of the most crucial parts of Valorant's foundation is its competitive ranking system.

With Patch 5.0, Riot decided to add a brand new ranking to the list with Ascendant. According to the developers, there was too much disparity between Diamonds and Immortals. This analysis inspired them to add a rank in-between so players can fill the gap who are better players than Diamonds but not skilled enough to be Ascendant.

Valorant's rank distribution as of Patch 5.09

The ranks in the game showcase a player's skill level and how different they are from the rest of the player base. Players often treat these ranks as a medium of improvement, as in how these numbers and titles affect their journey to climb ahead in the game.

A Redditor recently posted the rank distribution in Valorant, separately mentioning the number of players in each rank. The post showcases each rank in the game and the percentage of players in those ranks as of Patch 5.09 in Episode 5 Act 3.

Rank distribution in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 (Image via Reddit, u/Dirty3vil)

The post shows that Silver players make up the largest part of the distribution, with a 22.9% of the players in the rank. Following the large number, Golds take second place with 21.7% of the players competing. In third place, there are Platinum players, who make up 16.7% of the ranked player base in the game.

This disparity shows how players improve over time as they climb the ranks to compete against better players. That being said, Bronze players make up for less than Platinums, with 15.9% of players competing in the rank. The Diamond lobby is probably where the community starts getting sweatier, as the lobby itself makes up for 10.7% of the player base.

The disparity between Ascendants and Diamonds is still high despite adding new ranks. Only 5.4% of the players make up for Ascendants, which shows the struggles of Diamond players ranking up in the game.

Iron players make up only 5.1% of the ranked player base. This means Iron has the second lowest player base right after Immortal, which makes up only 1.7% of the ranked player base.

This skill disparity between Diamonds and Ascendants could be explained with a reason for the introduction of the latter rank being reasonably new to the game. Players in Diamond lobbies are still struggling to compete against players with slightly better skills. It could be expected that it may take a while to close the gap between the two ranks.

The ongoing Act is yet to bring plenty of changes before the Episode finale. It can be expected that the player base will grow more diverse with time.

