What is Valorant’s size after Episode 4 Act 1 update?

Riot Games’ very own shooter, Valorant, has been a massive hit since it came out in June 2020, seeing over 13 million players every month on an average. With time, this number is also increasing as fresh players get to know more about the game and how it provides unique content with every update.

Like every other competitive shooter franchise, Riot’s shooter also takes up a little bit of space and has been growing as new aspects keep arriving with each and every update.

Size taken up by Valorant after Episode 4 Act 1

As for the last update, the game took up space around 20.3 GB at the end of Episode 3 Act 3 and has seen some changes with the new one. Currently, the entire title sizes up to approximately 21 GB and has seen an approximate increase of 700 MB since its last update.

The latest patch saw the addition of a new Agent, Neon, who will be joining the other Agents. Not only that, but the game also made a few changes to its pre-existing maps, especially with Icebox, along with the addition of new skins that have also taken up a bit of storage.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Neon and @LeagueOfLegends Zeri seem oddly similar, huh? Hear from designers from two different teams, @rycoux and @RiotAugust , to learn how they came together to create an Agent and Champion in tandem. riot.com/3zYG3jW Neon and @LeagueOfLegends Zeri seem oddly similar, huh? Hear from designers from two different teams, @rycoux and @RiotAugust, to learn how they came together to create an Agent and Champion in tandem. riot.com/3zYG3jW https://t.co/lvZDcK0kqs

With every update, the title also seems to see an approximate increase of one gigabyte. So, if a new Agent or map arrives with the following Act, it might be possible that the game’s size will significantly increase.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, that story comes later since there is no news on Riot’s next move. Either way, Valorant’s size will naturally increase as games always require extra space whenever there is a new patch, mandatory to keep things up and running.

Edited by Ravi Iyer