When is Valorant Champions 2022 collection coming to Mumbai (India) server?

Riot Games recently announced the Champions 2022 collection bundle that will go hand-in-hand with the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, the crown jewel of the game's competitive calendar year. Information regarding the available weapon skins, price tiers, VFX, and more are coming in for players to take note of.

Valorant Champions 2022 will be the second edition of the annual tournament. It is being held in Istanbul this time around, with 16 professional teams qualifying after a season-long Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) that saw numerous twists and turns. The teams have been divided into four groups, from which the top two teams will advance to the Playoffs.

This article lets readers know when the exclusive limited edition collection for the annual tournament will arrive on the in-game store for Indian players.

When will the Champions 2022 collection be arriving for the Indian Valorant players?

The Champions 2022 Collection bundle will be coming out on August 23 and will be live until September 18. The 'Reaver, EP 5' Bundle is currently available in the in-game store and is priced at 7100 Valorant Points (VP) and offers skins for the Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Ghost, as well as the melee weapon.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! Flex more than just your skills with the new #VALORANTChampions collection.Available starting August 23rd for a limited time, get the Champions Phantom Skin, Butterfly Knife, and more in the store! https://t.co/OGqZH2DvEH

The Champions 2022 Collection bundle is expected to arrive on the Mumbai (Indian) server by 2:30 am IST on August 24, 2022. Indian Valorant players can wake up to see the exclusive new Phantom skin and the Butterfly Knife with its stylish new VFX and finisher.

The Champions 2022 collection bundle comprises of the following:

Champions 2022 Phantom

Champions 2022 Butterfly Knife

Champions 2022 Gun Buddy

Champions 2022 Player Card

Champions 2022 Spray

To summarize, the entire bundle will cost players 6265 VP. The individual skins will likely be the same as last year's exclusive bundle, which is the Phantom skin for 2675 VP and the Butterfly Knife for 5350 VP. Although this is rather expensive in comparison to normal premium collections, players will be getting their hands on a limited edition bundle.

Riot will continue their tradition of sharing 50% of the net proceeds of the entire bundle among the qualified teams. This allows players to contribute and show support for their favorite teams in the tournament. The weapon skins will have the same Champions Aura from last year, a golden glowing outline when a player with the weapon skin has the highest kills in the match.

The uniqueness of this year's Champions 2022 collection bundle is that the skin will evolve with every 5 kills as red crystal shards slowly fill up the weapon more and more, maxing out at 25. After being purchased, the Butterfly Knife will have three levels to unlock with Radianite points, while the Phantom skin has four.

Furthermore, the collection will not be returning to the rotating daily store or the Night Market in Valorant.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. Are you repping #VALORANTChampions Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. Are you repping #VALORANTChampions?📅 Merch drops 10 AM PT on August 24th 2022. https://t.co/uvsQL7nP4w

Interestingly, Champions 2022 will not have the first champion, Acend, participating to defend their title. The 16 qualified teams have already been announced and will soon be fighting it out in the group stage to stake a claim for the crown.

