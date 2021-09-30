When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 expected to end?

Valorant is one of those games which is filled with regular updates. Riot never fails to amaze its players and provides constant changes in the game. This time too, the developers have brought new weapon cosmetics and much more to its dedicated player base.

Usually, a Valorant Episode is divided into three Acts. Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is underway; expected to end sometime from end of October to start of November. Many players are grinding to finish at a higher rank, with a large percentage trying to get everything from the Battle Pass as soon as possible.

It is important for every player to know when the Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 will end. This will help them to reset their grinding schedule well in advance.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 might end in the first week of November

Usually a Valorant Act lasts around two months. The on-going Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 started on September 8, 2021. As such, players can expect Act 2 to end around the first week of November.

The developers have made some key changes to the game in the Act, along with the inclusion of a new map, Fracture.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: riot.com/3BKL9Q8 Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: riot.com/3BKL9Q8 https://t.co/4C4TndIMMN

With their recent Patch 3.06 update, Riot has tried to tweak the meta a little bit. The developers nerfed Jett and Skye, but buffed KAY/O in the last update.

On September 29, Riot came up with the Night Market as well. Usually, the Night Market comes two weeks before the end of the Act. This has raised a question among the players, whether this Act will end earlier than the previous ones or not.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. https://t.co/zBft1FqIvM

Also Read

However, there is nothing to worry about as players might get enough time to grind through this Act as well. There are still approximately three weeks or so (as of September 30) to grind for the Battle Pass, before Act 2 comes to an end.

Players will get more information about the upcoming Episode 3 Act 3 soon. Riot has already announced that they will introduce another Sentinel agent in the upcoming Act. It will be interesting to see what other surprises await the player community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan