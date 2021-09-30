Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Night Market: Start date, end date, and more

Riot Games has officially announced the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Night Market. The Night Market has kicked off on September 29 and will last till October 12, 2021.
Valorant, the first-person competitive shooter by Riot Games, is arguably one of the most played games. The balance between ability-based tactical gameplay and weapon-based skilled gunplay, paired with free-to-play and cosmetic-only monetization, has made Valorant an easy choice for anyone to give a try.
One of the most exciting parts about Valorant is its amazing suite of weapon-skin customizations. The Night Market offers amazing weapon skins at a discount, encouraging players to pick them up.
Night Market is back in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 with more new discounts
From the dragon-like Elderflame, Cyberpunk-themed Glitchpop to Victorian steampunk-inspired Magepunk, Valorant has added some amazing weapon skin sets to its arsenal over the years.
Unfortunately, the skins are generally acquirable for a limited period of time, either through the in-game store or the Battle Pass. Some skins do occasionally make a return to the store, but they are randomized.
The Night Market offers a few selective skins at a discount, encouraging players to purchase them and complete the set. The Night Market has once again returned for the current act, Valorant Episode 3 Act 2. It will offer players a total of 6 weapon skins, with deep discounts to pick up from.
The weapon skin sets included in the Night Market are as follows:
1) Select Edition:
- Convex
- Galleria
- Infantry
- Luxe
- Prism II
- Rush
- Sensation
- Smite
2) Deluxe Edition:
- Aristocrat
- Avalanche
- Horizon
- Minima
- Prism
- Sakura
- Silvanus
- Wasteland
- Winterwunderland
3) Premium Edition:
- Celestial
- Ego
- Forsaken
- Gravitational Uranium Neroblaster
- Ion
- Magepunk
- Nebula
- Oni
- Origin
- Prime
- Prime//2.0
- Reaver
- Sovereign
- Spline
- Tethered Realms
- VALORANT Go! Vol. 1
Some selective skins of Exclusive Edition may also appear, but that possibility has a very low rate. Players can purchase and pick up their favorite Valorant weapon skins from the Night Market with deep discounts from September 29 until October 12, 2021.