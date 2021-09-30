Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 Night Market: Start date, end date, and more

Riot Games has officially announced the Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Night Market. The Night Market has kicked off on September 29 and will last till October 12, 2021.

Valorant, the first-person competitive shooter by Riot Games, is arguably one of the most played games. The balance between ability-based tactical gameplay and weapon-based skilled gunplay, paired with free-to-play and cosmetic-only monetization, has made Valorant an easy choice for anyone to give a try.

One of the most exciting parts about Valorant is its amazing suite of weapon-skin customizations. The Night Market offers amazing weapon skins at a discount, encouraging players to pick them up.

Night Market is back in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 with more new discounts

From the dragon-like Elderflame, Cyberpunk-themed Glitchpop to Victorian steampunk-inspired Magepunk, Valorant has added some amazing weapon skin sets to its arsenal over the years.

Unfortunately, the skins are generally acquirable for a limited period of time, either through the in-game store or the Battle Pass. Some skins do occasionally make a return to the store, but they are randomized.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. https://t.co/zBft1FqIvM

The Night Market offers a few selective skins at a discount, encouraging players to purchase them and complete the set. The Night Market has once again returned for the current act, Valorant Episode 3 Act 2. It will offer players a total of 6 weapon skins, with deep discounts to pick up from.

The weapon skin sets included in the Night Market are as follows:

1) Select Edition:

Convex

Galleria

Infantry

Luxe

Prism II

Rush

Sensation

Smite

2) Deluxe Edition:

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Minima

Prism

Sakura

Silvanus

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

3) Premium Edition:

Also Read

Celestial

Ego

Forsaken

Gravitational Uranium Neroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Reaver

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

Some selective skins of Exclusive Edition may also appear, but that possibility has a very low rate. Players can purchase and pick up their favorite Valorant weapon skins from the Night Market with deep discounts from September 29 until October 12, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan