When does Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 start?

Once again, it is almost time for a new Act in Valorant. Every two months, the developers come up with a new Act in the game. The levels reset and players have a fresh start to grind for the new Battlepass and rank.

Episode 4 Act 1 is ending soon, and the developers are ready with Act 2. Players are already excited for the new Act as they know these are the times when Riot puts in effort to liven up the game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You sure that’s all you got? The Ranked Act is coming to a close, so now’s the time to reach for that next rung. You sure that’s all you got? The Ranked Act is coming to a close, so now’s the time to reach for that next rung. https://t.co/MeVcj9jvob

New Battlepass, skin-bundles, and more will likely be available in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 ends on March 1, 2022. Hence, it is expected that the new Act will arrive on March 2. Episode 4 Act 2 will continue for the next two months.

Since the release of the game in June 2020, Valorant developers have always tried their best to keep the game fresh, entertaining and attractive by bringing in new changes, rewards, items, cosmetics, and skin bundles.

Episode 4 Act 2 will likely include the same components.

Players will surely get a new Battlepass to grind for, with exciting in-game rewards such as skins, player cards, and gun buddies. Previously, the developers revealed that the upcoming Battlepass will contain community items. However, they are yet to reveal the items that they will include.

In addition to the new Battlepass, players will also get a new weapon skin bundle on the in-game Store. However, the new bundle has also not been revealed yet.

Gamers can also expect some key changes to the game such as a Yoru rework, which developers have already promised in their previous announcements.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



- Decoy is now a full body. It is also obvious on if the body is a clone. Yoru Rework - Decoy | #VALORANT - Decoy is now a full body. It is also obvious on if the body is a clone. Yoru Rework - Decoy | #VALORANT - Decoy is now a full body. It is also obvious on if the body is a clone. https://t.co/yw8ZowWiCU

Players are already excited to get their hands on the new update and are ready to start their Act 2 grind. However, more details about the new Act will be revealed in the next few days.

