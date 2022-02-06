Things to expect in upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act 2

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 will not bring any agents or maps. Executive Producer Anna Donlon recently revealed that future updates will feature changes to agents and map, along with the introduction of a community Battlepass.

The game has always introduced a new agent or map in every Act. Similarly, Episode 4 Act 1 brought the Filipino duelist, Neon, to the game. However, Riot Games previously revealed that its plan was to primarily focus on agent balance in 2022.

Thus, the developers have kept an entire Act to completely fix the flaws and make adjustments to the agents.

In a recent 'Dev Diaries' video, Anna Donlon talked about how the developers also plan to bring Valorant's first-ever community Battlepass to the second Act of the current Episode.

Players can expect Yoru rework, Icebox changes and more in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2

As the release date of Episode 4 Act 2 comes closer, the community is excited to know what new features and content it will bring with it.

1) Yoru rework

Developers have previously discussed their plan to bring Yoru rework, to improve his pick-rate. Thus, this has one high possibility of arriving in Episode 4 Act 2, as now no new agent will drop. There is also the possibility of buffs and nerfs for other agents as well to bring on an agent balance.

2) Icebox Changes

Apart from agent changes, some Icebox changes are expected as well, as is the Valorant dataminers including Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) discovered the chances of it.

Areas like Icebox's Yellow Box and Garage can be changed in Episode 4 Act 2. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by the developers yet.

3) Community Battlepass

One thing Riot Games developers have officially confirmed is the community Battlepass. It will consist of in-game cosmetics including sprays, gun buddies, player cards and more, designed by the players themselves.

Episode 4 Act 2 will arrive once the current Act ends, i.e., around 8 March 2022. Until then, players can keep grinding the current Battlepass and earn more in-game rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan