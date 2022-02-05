Valorant data miners revealed potential Icebox changes

Valorant developers will probably make some significant changes to the Icebox map in upcoming updates of the game. Data miners recently revealed some potential changes to the map.

As per the leaked information, developers are planning to rework both A and B sites, including changes to Yellow Box and Garage. These changes are poised to offer more playability to players on the map, making it more tricky and competitive.

Icebox changes may come later in Valorant Episode 4

With every new update in the game, developers usually look for some key changes to tweak the meta a bit. These changes force players to come up with new strategies and help keep the game fresh and entertaining.

The Icebox map was first introduced to the game with Patch 1.11 in October 2020. However, it has received mixed reactions from players since its release.

In Valorant Esports, Icebox holds its own importance, as it demands a more strategic approach, making it more competitive.

To increase playability, the developers have decided to tweak some structures of the map in the upcoming update. Dataminers have already dug out the game’s files and revealed the potential changes.

Here is some of the leaked information that could take place on the Icebox map from the upcoming updates:

Icebox A site Changes:

Greenbox (Can be turned into a box, which will offer more covers to defenders)

Pipes (May gets moved over, possibly to counter the peak)

Icebox B site Changes:

B Site Nest (Can be restructured to help attackers on the site)

B Garage (A significant change to moderate the playstyle in this area of the map)

Yellow Box (Restructure to offer more contest to both teams)

However, Riot is yet to confirm any potential changes to the Icebox map. It will be interesting to see if these changes finally come into the game or not.

Edited by Saman