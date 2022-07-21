When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market end?

Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter, Valorant, is a free-to-play game that thrives through the monetization of premium weapon skins. The developers always try to introduce new skin collections for players with a new theme.

However, some of these skins can be too expensive to buy at their original price. Fortunately, the Night Market makes it much cheaper for players to spend their money on cosmetics. Valorant players can now buy weapon skins at a discounted cost in Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market before it ends.

Riot Games introduced this concept in Episode 1 Act 3. Since then, it has gained massive popularity amongst the community. In fact, players eagerly await its return to every Act. The last time the Night Market came into the game was in Episode 4 Act 3 that was released with Patch 4.09 on May 18, 2022.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market ends on August 2, 2022

Riot Games brings back the highly anticipated event at particular intervals of time for players to obtain weapon skins at a much lower price.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market went live on July 20, 2022 with the release of the Patch 5.01 update. It is expected to remain live for the next 12 days as it ends on August 2, 2022.

It must be noted that Exclusive Edition and Ultra Edition tier skin collections are not eligible. Furthermore, only weapon skins that have been released in two Acts prior to the current Night Market event will appear in this Night Market Event. Below are the three skin tiers that appear in every Night Market event:

Select Edition (Original price without discount: Guns - 875 VP, Melee - 1775 VP)

Deluxe Edition (Original price without discount: Guns - 1275 VP, Melee: 2550 VP)

Premium Edition (Original price without discount: Guns - 1775 VP, Melee: 3550 VP)

Players will receive six cards that they need to reveal to get six random weapon skins at a discounted price. They must click on them to disclose which skins they are and can go ahead with the purchase if they wish to buy the weapon skin.

How to purchase weapons from Valorant Night Market in Episode 5 Act 1

One can purchase weapon skins from the Night Market just like they buy them directly from the store with VP. Listed below are all the steps to buy skins from the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market event:

Click on the card-like icon beside the Store menu to access the Night Market event Reveal the cards by clicking on them to disclose the skins Click on the one that you would like to purchase After that, click on the 'Buy Skin' to purchase the weapon skin If there are insufficient funds, go to 'Purchase' after the confirmation window appears and buy VP in exchange of real-life currency

Weapon skins are completely randomized and unpredictable in the Valorant Night Market. This is why players will need to be rather lucky to get their favorite skin. If they do find a particular skin they like, they can make the purchase at any time before the event ends.

