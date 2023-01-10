When does Valorant Patch 6.0 go live for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Patch 6.0 is expected to be released on January 10 globally. However, the release date may change for different regions due to varying time zones. For Mumbai (India), server patch 6.0 should be released on January 11, 3:30 am IST/ 2:00 pm PST.

Patch 6.0 is expected to bring many changes that alter playstyles and impact the meta. Before the new patch releases, players can grind out the Competitive mode before it ends and the remainder of the Battle Pass.

Valorant's playerbase grew by leaps and bounds in 2022

Riot Games' exceptional title has won hearts all across the world. The game's rapid pace, strategic warfare, and satisfying gameplay have become highly enjoyable. Hence, the title enjoys a bustling playerbase growing every year.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 was released on October 18 and made many changes to the game. The first was the release of the dashing new Agent, Harbor, who fulfilled the controller role with his water-based abilities.

Later in December, patch 5.12, wherein the most impactful changes took place. The patch significantly changed the Agents' powers and balanced them in the pool. This has a noticeable impact on the meta.

The most noticeable changes were made to Chamber. Other Agents that also got changes were Breach, Cypher, Fade, Harbor, KAY/O, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Sage, Sova, Skye, Viper, and lastly, Yoru.

As Valorant Episode 6 is on its way with patch 6.0, players from all regions, including Mumbai (India), are waiting to jump into it again. New explorations are on the horizon for players globally.

What to expect from Patch 6.0 (Episode 6 Act 1)?

Patch 6.0 is shaping up well for Valorant players. Multiple changes are expected to flow in. Primarily, the new patch will introduce a new Battle Pass. It will contain three new skinlines, 9 Lives, Venturi, and Gridcrash. It will also feature new Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, Titles, and Radianite points.

The most significant change during this patch will be the departure of Bind and Breeze. The reworked Split and a new map, Lotus, will be added to the roster. Split drew widespread criticism for being heavily defender-friendly, so developers have made changes to the map, which should ease those concerns and equalize the playing field.

Lotus will be a new addition to Valorant's latest Episode. It will have three new sites and introduce a new map mechanic called 'rotating doors.' The map is large and has sections with plenty of spots and corners.

Omen will also see a change wherein his smoke will always hit the nearest floor, reducing the possibility of creating one-way smoke. Lastly, a new skin bundle will be released. The bundle will be called Araxys and contain skins for Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Bulldog, and Melee.

