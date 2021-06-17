When is Valorant's Episode 3 Act I Battlepass going to end?

Episode 3 of Valorant arrives on June 22nd, 2021. The Episode 3 Act I Battlepass comes on the same date, along with the new agent KAY/O.

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act I Battlepass packs three new weapon skin lineups along with gun buddies, cards, sprays, and titles. While the paid battlepass offers exclusive goodies, players can also get their hands on some of the new content free of cost.

The free offerings include the Jigsaw Ghost weapon skin, “Greatly Increased?” spray, “Greatly Decreased?” spray, “The Key to Ancient Mysteries” gun buddy, “Snowbirds” player card.

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act I Battlepass comprises three new weapon skin lineups this time around: Monarch, Jigsaw, and K/TAC.

The duration of Valorant’s Episode 3 Act I Battlepass

The Episode 3 Act I Battlepass is coming to Valorant on June 22nd and will run till August 24th, 2021.

As for pricing, the Episode 3 Act I Battlepass is no different from its predecessors. It is going to be priced at 1000 Valorant Points (VP), which roughly translates to $10 or INR 750.

The Squad Boost feature is coming to Valorant as part of the YR1 event to celebrate the first anniversary of the game’s release. Players can play with their friends to receive bonus experience from each game they play during the Valorant YR1 event from 6/22/2021 to 7/6/2021.

■ Party of 1: 0% Bonus XP

■ Party of 2: 8% Bonus XP

■ Party of 3: 12% Bonus XP

■ Party of 4: 16% Bonus XP

■ Party of 5: 20% Bonus XP

Riot’s design team has been hard at work since the game’s release to deliver high-quality cosmetics. The Episode 3 Act I Battlepass carries on with that tradition. The wide variety of cosmetics in the Episode 3 Act I Battlepass means there is going to be something fascinating for everybody.

