When does Valorant Season 25 Act 5 competitive queue end?

The Valorant Season 25 Act 5 competitive queue ends 1.5 hours before the game's servers are taken down for scheduled maintenance, before the next Act begins. This will happen over different points in time over October 15 and 16, 2025.You will not be able to play ranked matches for thre last hour and half of the Act but can still engage in unranked formats like Unrated, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and so on.This article covers the Valorant Season 25 Act 5 competitive queue end times in different regions.Valorant Season 25 Act 5 competitive queue end date and timeThe competitive queue for S25A5 will end at 4:30 am PDT on October 15, 2025, for servers in North and South America. In Asia, the queue will be active till 12:30 pm PDT on October 15. Players in the EMEA region will be able to start ranked games until 6:30 pm PDT on October 15.Here is the list of all the timings converted to the respective local times:US (West): 4:30 am PT (October 15, 2025)US (East): 7:30 am ET (October 15, 2025)Brazil: 8:30 am UTC-3 (October 15, 2025)UK: 2:30 am BST (October 16, 2025)Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 3:30 am CEST (October 16, 2025)India: 1 am IST (October 16, 2025)Singapore: 4 am UTC+8 (October 16, 2025)China (Beijing): 3:30 am CST (October 16, 2025) [tentative]Korea and Japan: 4:30 am KST/JST (October 16, 2025)If the local time in your region is not mentioned here, you can check it out in the Act Rank tab of your game.What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 6 competitive?A lot will change about the competitive scene starting Act 6. This is owing to the myriad changes coming to utility usage in Valorant that are aimed at making the game feel more shooting-focused. Some of the changes are:Breakable utility like the Sage Wall, Killjoy Alarmbot, Gekko Thrash, and so on, will have less HP.All rechargeable utility will take 60 seconds to return.Ultimates like Fade's Nightfall, Breach's Rolling Thunder, Iso's Kill Contract, Waylay's Convergent Paths, and so on will cover less area.Flashes will have more consistent timings across classes.Check out when Valorant Season 25 Act 6 starts.