When do Valorant Weekly Missions reset?

Riot Games has a bunch of interesting challenges in Valorant to complete every week, which results in some more rewards and Battlepass level-ups.

The developers have come up with exciting missions every week. These Weekly Missions keep the game engaging for players. This makes it easier for the Valorant players to earn extra XPs (Experience Points). These XPs can be later used as an in-game currency to complete agent contracts as well.

The Weekly Missions include - ‘Deal Damage’, ‘Use Your Ability’, ‘Get Headshots’, ‘Use Ultimate’ and many others. This helps the players develop a game sense, get a basic understanding of the game, and earn extra XPs and rewards. Players can get rewards like player cards, unlock sprays, skins and more by completing these missions.

Hence, these challenges keep the game engaging by building the thirst of the players, to gain more XPs and rewards. Faster completion of missions will lead to faster end of the Battlepass in Valorant.

Along with the weekly missions, daily ones reset at 6:30 AM EST (4:00 IST) every day. Whereas a new set of weekly challenges appear every Tuesday afternoon. Arguably, it could be because the game was launched on the same day itself, i.e., 2 June 2020. The Weekly Missions reset at the following times for different timezones:

1:30 PM PDT

1:30 PM EDT

1:30 PM UTC

1:30 PM BST

1:30 PM CEST

1:30 PM AEST

How long does the Weekly Missions stay in Valorant?

It resets based on either of the two circumstances. Either the player finishes all the missions for the week, or a new week starts. These weekly missions tend to get carried forward into the next week if they remain incomplete. Unlike the daily missions, they stay until the end of the Act. Once a set of weekly challenges gets completed before the week is over, a new set will arrive.

The best way to get through with the Valorant Weekly Missions is to grind through the game as much as possible. Some players prefer Spike Rush over other game modes to get done with these challenges faster.