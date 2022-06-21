When will Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Competitive Queue end on Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant is ready to introduce another new update in the next few hours. The upcoming patch 5.0 update will go live in all regions by tomorrow, and it will announce another new chapter in the game.

Riot has already revealed detailed information about the upcoming update with the release of the patch 5.0 notes. Players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new update. However, for that, they must wait a few more hours before the new patch rolls out in all regions.

Valorant Competitive Queue will be disabled for a few hours tomorrow before the new patch drops in

At the start of every new episode, Valorant developers make a reset to the rankings so that players can have a fresh start once again. With the upcoming patch update, another new chapter in the game will also start. Hence, the developers will reset the players' rank. However, they promised to be "less harsh" this time compared to the previous episodes while resting their rank.

Players only have a few hours left before the current Act ends, as the Competitive Queue will be disabled before the new patch drops in. They can grind their ranks until the Competitive Queue is enabled.

According to Riot, the new patch will be introduced on June 22, 2022. Here are the timings of the latest patch's arrival on all servers:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day, June 23)

7.00 AM JST (next day, June 23)

Hence, the Competitive Queue will be disabled before that. Players of Mumbai and other Asian servers can grind their ranks till 7.30 PM IST on June 22, 2022. The queue will be enabled again once the new patch drops in.

Since the game's release, Valorant has been divided into four chapters. Each chapter lasted for six months. With the upcoming Valorant patch 5.0 update, developers are ready to commence another new episode in the game. This will be the fifth chapter in the game, and the saga will be known as 'Dimension.'

With the start of the new patch, players will receive a new underwater-themed map, 'Pearl,' a new Battlepass full of weapon skins, cosmetics, player cards, gun buddies, and more.

The developers are ready to add a new ranking, Ascendant, to the rank system from the upcoming Act. The new rank will be introduced between Diamond and Immortal. While talking about this addition, the developers stated:

"We believe our lower ranks have a few too many of you, especially Bronze and Silver. When we were looking at rank distribution, we realized that if we were to move some of you up and out of those lower ranks, it would overpopulate Platinum and Diamond. So by adding a new rank, we can better distribute you across ranks, keep the prestige of high ranks while helping better define the skill level of each rank."

It will be interesting to see how these changes and additions affect the game in the upcoming Act. Before that, players must just wait a few more hours.

