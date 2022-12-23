When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 end?

Valorant's ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 will soon come to an end, paving the way for a brand new phase to begin. Episode 5's third Act commenced in mid-October and will end in early January 2023. Riot Games will deploy Episode 6's first Act once the timer on Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 ends.

Episodes and Acts are two elements that make up Valorant's exciting seasonal timeline. These mark the introduction of new content every now and then to keep things fresh.

An Episode in the popular tactical shooter hosts three Acts and each lasts two months, indicating that the former runs for six months. As per these rules, the ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 will conclude in the next couple of weeks. Let's take a look at the exact end date for the final Act of this Episode.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 end date

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s done, but we’re not. Here’s everything happening in VALORANT as we celebrate the end of 2022. Year’s done, but we’re not. Here’s everything happening in VALORANT as we celebrate the end of 2022. https://t.co/xGpDQiVXQY

As per the game's timer, the ongoing Act still has 18 days left, which coincides with January 10. The in-game timer for the current competitive queue also states the same as the end date and 6:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM CEST / 7:30 PM IST as the end time. A new Act commences a few hours after the ongoing one concludes.

Indicatively, Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 will end on January 10 and Episode 6 Act 1 will take over soon after. However, Riot Games will conduct maintenance on the servers and make the game ready for patch deployment, during which the game will be unavailable.

Pre-patch maintenance periods usually run for around four hours if it's a big content update. This is usually when a new Act or a whole new Episode releases. Mid-Act patches, on the other hand, are light in size (for example: general Agent updates, QoL changes, new weapon collections, and more) and don't call for long maintenance periods.

Episode 6 Act 1 is expected to bring many new features and updates to the game. The upcoming patch will be big in size, which Riot Games will have to tackle by conducting a longer maintenance.

Having existed in the game for half a year, Valorant's Episode 5 is finally on the verge of closing its curtain. It introduced exciting new features to the game, including a new map, new modes, a new Agent, three battlepasses filled with cosmetics, multiple skin collections, major updates to popular Agent and map meta, and more.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT ) in Patch Notes 5.12 here:



riot.com/3ut2Lyp We've got a hefty one for you. Check out all the Agent updates (and a Spectre update) in Patch Notes 5.12 here: We've got a hefty one for you. Check out all the Agent updates (and a Spectre update 👀) in Patch Notes 5.12 here: riot.com/3ut2Lyp https://t.co/4JqPeDETBE

The new Episode is expected to introduce a brand-new map (name TBA) and return the old-favorite Split map to Valorant's map pool. The first Act in Episode 6 will come with a new battlepass and weapon collection and a new competitive queue that will reset everyone's ranks.

Players will have to grind their way through five matches for the game's rank-rating system to determine their match-making rating and assign them a rank based on it.

Riot Games is yet to announce the patch notes and officially address the new Episode and Act's contents. Until then, readers can expect some exciting in-game changes coming their way, including adjustments to existing Agents and maps, tactical changes, new game modes, and more.

