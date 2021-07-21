Who is Ghost Koala? Meet the number one NA Valorant Radiant player

There is no doubt Valorant has earned the title of one of the best esports titles within a year of release. Since then, the game has been doing exceptionally well.

Among FPS shooters like Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, and Battlefield, Valorant has managed to be unique even though its gun mechanics are reasonably similar to CS: GO.

With Valorant's unique addition of agents and their abilities, the game might be more straightforward from a mechanical aspect. Still, it surely needs a lot of planning because of these features.

Valorant has many ranks a player can get, each of them giving an idea about their skills. However, the top rank, Radiant, is not just a level to players. It can only be earned by the top 500 gamers in each region.

The No 1 Radiant of Valorant in North America

Gianfranco "Koala" Potestio is a Canadian player of Italian descent. The name Koala might be cute, but the professional player from Ghost Gaming knows how to fight.

The professional player showed off his current position across the North American Radiant rank chart in a tweet. In the screenshot, readers can see that he has reached the number one position among Radiants.

What is impressive about the professional player from Ghost Gaming is that he has managed to reach the top rank and set a new record in the North American region.

i checked i think this is literally the highest globally unless i missed somebody — GHOST gianny. (@koalanoob) July 20, 2021

Upon further investigation, it has been found that the player has surpassed everyone globally and not just North American players. However, not everyone agrees with this fact.

Actually you are playing on NA so this is not Highest RR globally — WXU (@wxuvll) July 20, 2021

Even though the pro has managed to reach great heights, folks on the internet never miss a chance of having some fun.

Just better, also gaming chair link? — PineZ (@ValorantPineZ) July 20, 2021

It cannot be confirmed if the player is really the number one Radiant player globally, but there is no denying it is impressive to see a new record set by the Canadian professional player.

Edited by Ravi Iyer