Who is Oderus? Everything about Valorant player who signed for Version1

Version1 recently signed Chad "Oderus" Miller, the former Kansas City Pioneers' Valorant player, to its roster.

Oderus was previously a part of the Morning Light, Dignitas and Kansas City Pioneers' Valorant team. However, recently, ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Change Qualifiers, Version1 brought him to complete the squad.

Soon after, Anthony "vanity" Malaspina, the former IGL of Version1, joined Cloud9 Blue. On 13 August 2021, Version1's Valorant roster was left with only four players. Now, after the addition of Oderus, it comprises of:

Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Erik "penny" Penny

Loic "effys" Sauvageau

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev

Chad "Oderus" Miller

Everything to know about Version1's new Valorant player, Oderus

Soon after Valorant's release last year, Oderus left CS:GO and moved on to Riot's tactical shooter. He made the switch on 20 June 2020. Starting off his Valorant journey with Morning Light, he later joined Dignitas.

In April 2021, Oderus stayed with the beastcoast for a short time, before joining FPL-C. However, in June 2021, he was signed by the Kansas City Pioneers. The team was successful in making it to the VCT North America Stage 3 Challengers 1 and Challengers 2, but failed to deliver in the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship.

Version1 @version1gg #NeverDone Welcome @oderuscs !!We are thrilled to have Oderus join Version1 to help our team compete with the best 🔥See him and the team back in action during the #VALORANTLCQ next week. #V1VAL Welcome @oderuscs !!We are thrilled to have Oderus join Version1 to help our team compete with the best 🔥See him and the team back in action during the #VALORANTLCQ next week.#V1VAL #NeverDone https://t.co/U7SXTddhYV

Oderus was made part of the Version1's Valorant squad on 6 October 2021. It will be intriguing to see how the team performs in the VCT North America Last Chance Qualifier.

With the tournament agonizingly close, he won't have much time to acclimate to the team. Also, this will be the only opportunity for Version1 to make it to the Valorant Champion 2021.

However, many are eager to see which agent Oderus will go for in his new team. Notably, in most of his recent matches, he has opted for Viper, Cypher and Killjoy.

Ironically, Version1 will face Cloud9 Blue in the inaugural match of the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier on 14 October 2021, 12.30am IST. It will be interesting to see how their clash turns out.

