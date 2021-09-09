Will Valorant patch 3.05 bring a new Breach meta?

Valorant patch 3.05 brings some significant changes to the Swedish Initiator. These changes could increase his pick rate and create a new Breach meta.

Riot Games' first-person shooter has gained fame worldwide for its accessibility and balanced gameplay. The game offers a balance between tactical ability gameplay and skillful weapon gunplay.

At the start of the game, players have to select from a growing list of Agents, each with a unique set of abilities. However, Breach has been on the lower end of the pick rate for quite a while.

Could the changes introduced in patch 3.05 bring a new Breach meta?

A new Breach meta might be coming after Valorant patch 3.05

Breach is currently one of the lowest-picked Agents, with a pick rate of 7.2% in Valorant. Sova and Skye are the go-to choices for initiators, and Kay/O is becoming a viable option as more players get familiarized with his ability set. As such, Breach has remained an unpopular choice.

The basic abilities of Breach are Aftershock and Flashpoint, while his signature ability and ultimate ability are Fault Line and Rolling Thunder.

With patch 3.05, Aftershock now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Alarm Bot

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Tripwire

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

These changes make Breach a more viable initiator Agent. He can now deal damage to the different Sentinel setups on-site before entering. As a result, Breach can be quite useful in taking down obstacles and clearing a path to the objective.

Patch 3.05 also brings significant buffs to Brimstone’s Orbital Strike, Sova’s Hunter’s Fury, while nerfing Killjoy’s Turret and Raze’s Boom Bot.

Fracture, introduced in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 with patch 3.05, will be available in the Fracture Only queue for two weeks before being added to the Unrated and Competitive Maps roster in Valorant.

