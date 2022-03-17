×
Xerxia Esports vs ONIC G: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-C prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Xerxia Esports and ONIC G in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Mar 17, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Feature

Xerxia Esports is ready to take on ONIC G in their first game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the third game of the day.

The winner will face Bleed Esports in the Winner's match on March 20, and the losing team will try their luck in the Loser Bracket against NAOS Esports tomorrow.

#VCTAPACChallengers - Stage 1 - Group Stage - Day 2 Schedule:Match 1: @boomesportsid vs No Namers | LIVE NOW!Match 2: @pprxteam vs @FANCYUTDMatch 3: @XERXIAESPORTS vs @onic_esportsMatch 4: @SouthBuilt vs @fullsense_gg📺: twitch.tv/valorantesport… | #VCT https://t.co/xvuXeoMs2O

Xerxia Esports and ONIC G: Who will start their journey in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers with a win tomorrow?

Xerxia Esports qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage after becoming the champions of the Thailand Challengers.

ONIC G secured their slot by delivering a dominating performance in the Play-Ins after defeating Full Sense and Action PH in back-to-back games.

Prediction

Judging by their current form and firepower, Xerxia Esports has higher chance of winning the match. The Thai team has a great balance between their mechanical and strategic abilities. On a good day, the team can become unstoppable.

Grab XIA's jersey and don't forget to watch our match🚨🔥We will try our best for being the winner of group C!! 💌💗🖤⭕️ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 💌 𝗫𝗘𝗥𝗫𝗜𝗔 𝘃𝘀 𝗢𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗚(𝗕𝗢𝟯)⏰ 𝟭𝟳/𝟬𝟯/𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝟭𝟲.𝟯𝟬 (𝗚𝗠𝗧+𝟳)#XERXIA #XERXIAVALORANT #XERXIASUSU https://t.co/nP5A3Q9Ei8

However, ONIC G appears to be ready to counter Xerxia Esports. The Indonesian team has performed exceptionally well in the Play-Ins and have proved to be one of the strongest teams in the competition. It will be interesting to see if they are able to secure the win today.

VCT Stage 1 - APAC Challengers Playoffs!Group StageONIC G vs Xerxia16.30 WIBSobat Onic sudah siap untuk mendukung ONIC G sore ini? Jangan sampai lewatkan livestream matchnya. 🔥🔥#GOONIC https://t.co/KnSSsKtpMs

Head-to-heads

There have been no previous encounters between the two sides in the past. Hence, fans are excited to see who will get the better of their opposition during their first clash.

Recent results

Xerxia Esports has maintained a flawless run before coming to the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers. However, ONIC G has won only three of their last five games in all competitions.

Xerxia Esports and ONIC G recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential lineup

Xerxia Esports

  • Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj
  • Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut
  • Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat
  • Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard
  • Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

ONIC G

  • Sheldon Andersen "NcSlasher" Chandra
  • Hagai Kristen "Lmemore" Yesyurun
  • Michael "SEVERiNE" Winata
  • Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha
  • Hildegard "Shiro" Arnaldo

When and where to watch

The match between Xerxia Esports and ONIC G will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 3.00 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
