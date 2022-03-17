Xerxia Esports vs ONIC G: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-C prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Xerxia Esports is ready to take on ONIC G in their first game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the third game of the day.
The winner will face Bleed Esports in the Winner's match on March 20, and the losing team will try their luck in the Loser Bracket against NAOS Esports tomorrow.
Xerxia Esports and ONIC G: Who will start their journey in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers with a win tomorrow?
Xerxia Esports qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage after becoming the champions of the Thailand Challengers.
ONIC G secured their slot by delivering a dominating performance in the Play-Ins after defeating Full Sense and Action PH in back-to-back games.
Prediction
Judging by their current form and firepower, Xerxia Esports has higher chance of winning the match. The Thai team has a great balance between their mechanical and strategic abilities. On a good day, the team can become unstoppable.
However, ONIC G appears to be ready to counter Xerxia Esports. The Indonesian team has performed exceptionally well in the Play-Ins and have proved to be one of the strongest teams in the competition. It will be interesting to see if they are able to secure the win today.
Head-to-heads
There have been no previous encounters between the two sides in the past. Hence, fans are excited to see who will get the better of their opposition during their first clash.
Recent results
Xerxia Esports has maintained a flawless run before coming to the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers. However, ONIC G has won only three of their last five games in all competitions.
Potential lineup
Xerxia Esports
- Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj
- Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut
- Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat
- Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard
- Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul
ONIC G
- Sheldon Andersen "NcSlasher" Chandra
- Hagai Kristen "Lmemore" Yesyurun
- Michael "SEVERiNE" Winata
- Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha
- Hildegard "Shiro" Arnaldo
When and where to watch
The match between Xerxia Esports and ONIC G will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 3.00 pm IST.
