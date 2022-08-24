XSET BcJ Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

XSET is one of the top teams in North America and is currently ranked second in the NA Valorant scene. Riot's first tactical shooter has significantly grown its player base since its release in June 2020. The esports scene has grown exponentially, with fans and gamers all over the world tuning in for the action.

Several players have made their names by playing competitively in Valorant. One such individual goes by the alias 'BcJ' and has certainly become a favorite in the NA scene. Fans looking for Brendan "BcJ" Jensen's settings can find them listed below.

Everything to know about XSET BcJ's Valorant settings

BcJ is a 22-year-old American professional Valorant player whose main Agents are Skye, Omen and Sova. He has currently won close to $40,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments. BcJ is an ex-Apex Legends professional who played for T1 and switched to Valorant in September 2020 when he was hired by Highground.

He later joined Sedated and after his brief stint on the Sedated roster, went on to join XSET. XSET was massively underrated as a team, but that was before they qualified for the Champions tournament, which will be held in Istanbul this year. BcJ considers himself to be one of the best Initiators in the pro scene.

Readers can find the various in-game settings, keybinds, and controls that BcJ uses in his professional tournaments below:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.37

eDPI: 296

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: Unknown

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike :4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG279QM

Mouse: Glorious Model D- Wireless White

Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Summit

Headset: Sennheiser GAME ONE

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

XSET will be going up against XERXIA Esports in their opening match in Champions 2022 on September 3.

