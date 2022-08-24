Create

XSET BcJ Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

XSET BcJ all settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
Abhishek Das
ANALYST
Modified Aug 24, 2022 05:25 PM IST

XSET is one of the top teams in North America and is currently ranked second in the NA Valorant scene. Riot's first tactical shooter has significantly grown its player base since its release in June 2020. The esports scene has grown exponentially, with fans and gamers all over the world tuning in for the action.

Several players have made their names by playing competitively in Valorant. One such individual goes by the alias 'BcJ' and has certainly become a favorite in the NA scene. Fans looking for Brendan "BcJ" Jensen's settings can find them listed below.

Everything to know about XSET BcJ's Valorant settings

BcJ is a 22-year-old American professional Valorant player whose main Agents are Skye, Omen and Sova. He has currently won close to $40,000 from participating in various Valorant tournaments. BcJ is an ex-Apex Legends professional who played for T1 and switched to Valorant in September 2020 when he was hired by Highground.

He later joined Sedated and after his brief stint on the Sedated roster, went on to join XSET. XSET was massively underrated as a team, but that was before they qualified for the Champions tournament, which will be held in Istanbul this year. BcJ considers himself to be one of the best Initiators in the pro scene.

Readers can find the various in-game settings, keybinds, and controls that BcJ uses in his professional tournaments below:

Mouse Settings

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.37
  • eDPI: 296
  • Zoom Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary

  • Color: Cyan
  • Outlines: Off
  • Outline Opacity: Unknown
  • Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 3
  • Inner Line Thickness: 2
  • Inner Line Offset: 1
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike :4
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: E
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: C
  • Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1440x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Graphics Quality
  • Multithreaded Rendering: Off
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

  • Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

  • Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG279QM
  • Mouse: Glorious Model D- Wireless White
  • Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Summit
  • Headset: Sennheiser GAME ONE
  • Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Large

PC Specs

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

XSET will be going up against XERXIA Esports in their opening match in Champions 2022 on September 3.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

