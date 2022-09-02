XSET at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul - Analysis, upcoming matchups, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 has been spectacular and will maintain its pace until September 18. The Champions event is being held in Istanbul, Turkey live, with a huge crowd of fans there to watch the tournament unravel in person.

16 of the world’s elite Valorant teams are preparing to fight against each other at the VCT Champions 2022 for the title of Valorant Champions Istanbul.

Analysis of XSET roster at VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul

As part of Group C, XSET will be playing their first match of the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage on September 3. XSET has been playing consistently in the VCT 2022 event.

XSET is known for the team`s ability to secure kills without risking map control. They have a particular playstyle that most teams have already seen but cannot seem to counter.

XSET`s Roster

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Rory “Dephh” Jackson (IGL)

Zachary “Zekken” Patrone

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban

Don “SyykoNT” Muir (Coach)

Team analysis

XSET has been performing consistently and currently has an overall win rate of 68% and has six wins in the last 10 matches played. Fans are hoping to see their favorite team grow and fight for the champions title.

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Jordan “AYRIN” He stats (Image via Twitter/@dyangStats)

AYRIN is one of the oldest players in XSET and has been playing under XSET since the team started to compete in Valorant. He is the foundation of the entire team and continues to develop all the players including himself. AYRIN has been playing the Controller role for his team

AYRIN has an Average Combat Score of 188 and a First Blood Success Rate of 52%.

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen stats (Image via Twitter/@dyangStats)

BcJ has shown exponential growth during his performance in the event. His positive mentality boosts the team morale even in the direst situations. BcJ plays the role of Initiator for his team primarily and has mastered playing the Agent Omen as well.

BcJ has a ACS of 189 and an FBSR of 38%.

Rory “Dephh” Jackson (IGL)

Rory “Dephh” Jackson stats (Image via Twitter/@dyangStats)

Dephh is the current in-game leader for XSET. He has previous experience in the field of First Person Shooter games and uses this knowledge to push the limits of his team. Being a really upfront player, he is one of the strongest pillars in the team when it comes to firepower.

Dephh has a ACS of 164 and an FBSR of 35%.

Zachary “Zekken” Patrone

Zachary “Zekken” Patrone stats (Image via Twitter/@dyangStats)

Zekken is an insane player on the roster of XSET. He primarily plays the duelist role for his team and has experience as the Initiator Agent Sova. He is a prodigy player and is able to dominate team with his superior mechanical skills.

Zekken has a god-tier ACS of 233 and an FBSR of 52% in the VCT 2022 event.

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban stats (Image via Twitter/@dyangStats)

Cryocells is another player who is known for his extreme mechanical prowess and ability to play patiently. He has the most aggressive playstyle in the team and has mastered Agents like Chamber and Jett. His confidence to take on raw aim duels makes him a scary player to go against.

Cryocells has a whopping ACS of 247 and an FBSR of 62% in the VCT 2022 event.

A look at XSET`s recent performances

XSET has unfortunate placements in multiple stages but are heading in strong to the tournament.

VCT 2022: NA Stage 2 Challengers: They secured 1st position against OpTic Gaming by winning with a 3-1 scoreline in a best-of-5.

They secured 1st position against OpTic Gaming by winning with a 3-1 scoreline in a best-of-5. VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: They lost 1-2 against Leviatan and placed 7th-8th.

Upcoming matches

XSET is situated in Group C for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul Group Stage. They are accompanied by FunPlus Phoenix, KRU Esports, an XERXIA in Group C.

XSET will be going against XERXIA , which is scheduled to be on Saturday, September 3 - 5:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm CEST / 5:30 pm IST.

