VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group C: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is slated to commence in a few days and is undoubtedly creating great excitement amongst fans about their favorite teams. After all, 16 of the best Valorant rosters from across the world will be battling it out to earn the ultimate Champions trophy.

All qualified teams fought through a series of challenges, in the form of stages, to reach the prestigious international platform. Champions 2022 will begin on August 31, with the Group Stages, followed by the Playoffs and the Grand Finals.

Although all qualified teams are worthy, Group C seems to feature some of the most powerful rosters capable of lifting the trophy this year. The teams in Group C consist of:

FunPlus Phoenix

KRÜ Esports

XSET

XERXIA Esports

This article will provide insights into how these teams may perform in the Group Stages of Valorant Champions 2022.

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: How will the Group Stages work?

As expected, the competition in the upcoming event is certainly going to be intense, with teams battling to make history before the controversial VCT 2023 format kicks in.

While ten teams made it to the Champions with exceptional performances in various VCT Challengers and Masters, the remaining six clawed their way through the Last Chance Qualifiers and are the best teams from their region, claiming last-minute tickets to the international event.

For the Group Stage, Riot has divided the 16 participating teams into four groups, each with four teams. These teams will participate in a series of matchups within their group, with only two teams from each group going into the Playoffs of Champions 2022.

Valorant Champions Istanbul Group C: Which teams will make it to the Playoffs?

Group C will host four of the most-skilled competitors in VCT Champions 2022. It will definitely be amazing for fans to watch FunPlus Phoenix's tough discipline against XERXIA Esports' chaotic and unpredictable strategies.

The third group also features KRÜ Esports, who showcased stellar performances back in Champions 2021, alongside XSET, one of the best rosters in North America.

FunPlus Phoenix has a clear advantage in this group, having won the Masters Copehagen and delivering an impeccable performance in the Challengers stages. They are undoubtedly confident about their upcoming feature in VCT Champions 2022.

That said, the upcoming Champions event is KRÜ Esports' second chance at VCT's prime competition. The Argentinian side have plenty of experience to dazzle their opponents with intricate strategies and possibly even foil some of FunPlus Phoenix's plans.

In fact, KRÜ's first Group Stage match will be against FPX, and fans are quite excited for the upcoming clash.

The third team in Group C, XSET, was unable to remain consistent with their performance in VCT 2022, and barely made it to the Champions via circuit points. However, the team has shown incredible promise and will certainly be looking to turn the tide in the upcoming Champions event.

Finally, XERXIA is known for their extremely unpredictable and successful plays. The Thai team made it to the Champions by winning the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers and are expected to be strong opposition in VCT Champions 2022.

Head-to-head comparison

Interestingly, none of the teams in Group C have faced each other before, making fans even more excited as they will be witnessing some truly unique encounters.

Predictions

Possible Matchups Predicted Winner FunPlus Phoenix vs. KRÜ Esports FunPlus Phoenix XERXIA Esports vs. XSET XSET FunPlus Phoenix vs. XSET FunPlus Phoenix FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA FunPlus Phoenix XSET vs. KRÜ Esports KRÜ Esports XERXIA vs. KRÜ Esports XERXIA

Schedule and where to watch

The schedule for VCT Champions 2022's Group C is as follows:

XSET vs XERXIA: Match C2 - Friday, September 3 - 5:00 am PDT/2:00 pm CEST/5:30 pm IST

Match C2 - Friday, September 3 - 5:00 am PDT/2:00 pm CEST/5:30 pm IST FPX vs KRÜ Esports: Match C1 - Friday, September 3 - 8:00 am PDT/5:00 pm CEST/8:30 pm IST

Match C1 - Friday, September 3 - 8:00 am PDT/5:00 pm CEST/8:30 pm IST Winner of (C1 vs C2): Match C3 - Saturday, September 4 - 5:00 am PDT/2:00 pm CEST/5:30 pm IST

Match C3 - Saturday, September 4 - 5:00 am PDT/2:00 pm CEST/5:30 pm IST Loser of (D1 vs D2): Match C4 - Monday, September 5 - 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST

Players and fans can watch Valorant Champions 2022 live on YouTube and Twitch through Valorant's official channels at the timings mentioned above. Alternatively, one can tune in to one of their favorite streamers' watch parties.

