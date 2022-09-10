XSET vs FNATIC at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 will soon pitch four teams on the North American and EMEA circuits against one another in two matchups. Today's opening series involves OpTiC Gaming and Team Liquid, followed by another intense face-off between XSET and FNATIC.

The ongoing playoffs (also known as the bracket stage) follow a double-elimination format. Any team losing two matchups in the playoffs will be sent home.

The losing teams from today's upper bracket quarterfinals will be pushed to the lower bracket, while the winners will seed on to the upper bracket semifinals.

One of the most exciting matchups from today will pitch North America's finest, XSET, against Europe's favorite, FNATIC. Fans are in for one of the most competitive face-offs in the VCT Champions 2022 so far that they can witness as a live audience at Volkswagen Arena or on online streaming platforms.

XSET versus. FNATIC: Who will win today's upper bracket quarterfinals in VCT Champions Istanbul?

Both XSET and FNATIC are capable of emerging victorious against one another. They are among the top-performing teams in erstwhile group play and VCT stages. They are also very popular, so both will have many fans cheering for their victory at the venue.

The loser of said matchup will be left with one last chance to remain in the prestigious year-end tournament. Hence, both rosters are expected to be in their best form to avoid being pushed into the lower bracket. It will be a nail-biting best-of-three series for sure.

Predictions

FNATIC is powered by Derke and Alfazer's impeccable firepower, alongside Boaster's successful strategies. They are a wholesome and powerful roster with Mistic and Enzo's helpful support.

XSET also features some of the best North American talents, making them a force to be reckoned with. Two of their most notable players, Zekken and Cryocells, have showcased strong form in the recent group stage of the VCT Champions 2022.

The roster also features a promising in-game leader, Dephh, and some of the best-in-class support in the form of Ayrin and BcJ.

XSET seems to have a slight upper hand due to their past and recent form in the VCT 2022. They are regarded as one of the best rosters in North America. However, FNATIC has the potential to defeat them with the help of successful counter strategies.

Head-to-head

XSET and FNATIC haven't faced each other in any notable Valorant tournament.

Recent results

Recent results of XSET and FNATIC (Image via Vlr.gg)

FNATIC lost their opening group matchup against 100 Thieves but managed to defeat the latter and FURIA in the decider and elimination series, respectively, to secure a spot in the playoffs. They qualified for Champions 2022 via Circuit Points.

XSET won two group play matches back-to-back to enter the playoffs at the VCT Champions 2022. They also qualified for the year-end tournament via Circuit Points.

Considering recent results, XSET seems to display a slight upper hand over FNATIC. However, the latter can easily counter them and emerge as the stronger side.

Potential lineups

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

Where to watch

Fans can buy tickets to the live event or tune in to the livestream on YouTube, Twitch, or Valorant esports' official website. The series starts at 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's second upper bracket quarterfinals in VCT Champions 2022? XSET FNATIC 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer