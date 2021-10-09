XSET vs. Luminosity Gaming Valorant NA LCQ: Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier is the last wildcard entry for players who’ve failed to prove themselves in the Open Qualifiers but show a promise of becoming world champions.

The NA Last Chance Qualifiers will have eight professional teams, among which only one team will get a chance to get in the Valorant Champions. However, the Last Chance Qualifier journey isn't easy, as all these teams will face each other until one of them remains.

XSET will be matching up against Luminosity Gaming in the Last Chance Qualifier, and the one who shows the potential to advance in the tournament will get to go forward.

Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier: XSET vs. Luminosity Gaming predictions

Both North American powerhouses have shown their full potential in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers and now have a second chance to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier.

Since, both XSET and Luminosity Gaming will be competing against each other in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals in the LCQ, only one will get to make it to Upper Bracket Semifinals. Based on the history of these two teams, it is probable that XSET will triumph over Luminosity Gaming.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other only once in the VCT and that was during the Challenger Playoffs. XSET ended up winning that match flawlessly with an overall score of 2-0. So, there is a high chance that history might repeat itself.

When and where to watch the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals between XSET and Luminosity Gaming

Fans who want to see the two teams compete live can do so by tuning in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch. The game is scheduled for October 13 and will begin at 3.30 AM IST.

Recent results of XSET and Luminosity Gaming

Judging from both XSET and Luminosity Gaming’s recent performances over time, XSET shows a better chance of securing the Last Chance Qualifier.

Roster of XSET and Luminosity Gaming for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

XSET:

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Bryce “PureR” Lovell

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Rory “dephh” Jackson

Zachary “zekken” Patrone

Luminosity Gaming:

Alex “aproto” Protopapas

Diondre “YaBoiDre” Bond

Kaleb “moose” Jayne

Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

