XSET vs XERXIA: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Sixteen of the best Valorant teams from around the world have convened in Istanbul, Turkey, to compete for the title of VCT Champions 2022.

Participating teams will battle in various stages of the tournament as Riot Games looks to crown the next Valorant Champions after the Grand Finals matchup on September 18.

Day 4 of the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul will commence with a matchup between one of NA's finest teams and Thailand's top representatives. XSET will take on XERXIA Esports in a best-of-three series in a Group C opening matchup, as they look to progress further into the tournament's Group Stage.

XSET vs XERXIA: Who will be the first to enter the winner's tie of Group C at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage?

XSET represent the North American (NA) region in Valorant. They are among the region's three representatives at the tournament in Istanbul. The team qualified for the tournament by ranking second in the North American circuit points standings.

A Challengers victory in VCT 2022 (Stage 2 NA Challengers) and an appearance in their first-ever international event (Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen) garnered enough circuit points for XSET to represent NA at the year-end event.

XERXIA, on the other hand, have been atop APAC's tier-1 contenders list for well over a year now. Formerly known as X10 Crit, XERXIA is a roster that is familiar with the LAN atmosphere. They qualified for Valorant Champions: Istanbul by finishing second in the APAC circuit points standings.

XERXIA completed both stages of their VCT Thailand Challengers as the champions of their region. However, upon progressing to the APAC Challengers, XERXIA finished second to Paper Rex in both stages of VCT 2022.

Predictions

Both XSET and XERXIA are among the underdogs at Valorant Champions 2022. Although both organizations qualified for the tournament as one of the best within their region, their performance on LAN can be quite unexpected.

Neither team have made any changes to their roster since the start of the season. Both have built up sufficient tier-1 experience to confidently take on the world's best teams. However, one thing that might set them apart is their experience in international LAN events.

XSET are relatively newer to international events, having played only two matches at their only VCT Masters (Masters: Copenhagen). XERXIA, on the other hand, have competed in four VCT LAN events before heading to Istanbul for Valorant Champions 2022.

XERXIA have also played against OpTic Gaming, another North American squad, four times in their VCT career, winning two of those encounters. XSET, on the other hand, is yet to witness the prowess that teams from the APAC region can display.

Considering all the factors, it would be difficult to predict a clear winner in this Group Stage matchup. However, as XSET and XERXIA make it to yet another major LAN event, both their regional and international fans will be excited to see a contest between the two major regions.

Head-to-head

XSET and XERXIA have never encountered each other in any official tournaments prior to this matchup.

Recent results

Both XSET and XERXIA haven't competed in any tournaments since the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen.

Both teams crashed out of the previous event after consecutive defeats in the Group Stage. XSET fell to OpTic Gaming and Leviatán, whereas XERXIA lost to FunPlus Phoenix and Northeption.

Head-to-head and recent results between XSET and XERXIA (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson (IGL)

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Don "SykkoNT" Muir (Coach)

XERXIA

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsa-ard (IGL)

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Natchaphon "sScary" Matarat

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Yuttanagorn "Zeus" Kaewkongyai (Coach)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world can catch the Valorant Champions 2022: Istanbul live on the game's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune into the various official watch parties held by streamers and players from all over the world.

Fans of Valorant esports can watch XSET take on XERXIA in the Group C opening matchup on September 3, 2022, at 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST.

