XSET zekken Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

XSET is a top tier team from the North American Valorant esports circuit. They have qualified for the Champions 2022 tournament, which will start in a few days. Riot's first ever tactical shooter has significantly grown its playerbase over the years and now boasts of over a million daily players.

Valorant's esports scene has grown exponentially with professional players from different games such as Apex and Fortnite switching to Riot's shooter. Several players have made their name by competing professionally in Valorant.

One of the rising stars in the esports community is Zachary “zekken” Patron, who is a favorite in the North American region.

Everything to know about XSET zekken's Valorant settings

Zachary “zekken” Patron is one of the best Initiators from one of the best teams in the North American Region. He is one of the youngest players on the team.

The 17-year-old American streamer currently represents XSET. He usually prefers to play the Initiator or the Duelist role, and mostly opts for Raze, Sova and Jett.

Patron has amassed close to $35,000 in winnings from competing in various Valorant tournaments. He has previously played for Wichita Wolves, Phoenix1, and Noble. He joined XSET in June 2021 and has been making a name on the international stage ever since.

Patron has a YouTube channel as well, which has close to 4K subscribers at this point.

Valorant players who are looking for zekken's settings and setup can find all of them listed here, as per the data provided on prosettings.net:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.175

eDPI: 280

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair Settings

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display ModeWindowed: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Mousepad: Yuki Aim Hayai

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB

XSET will be competing against XERXIA Esports in their opening match on September 3 in the Champions 2022.

