XSET zekken Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

XSET is a top tier team from the North American Valorant esports circuit. They have qualified for the Champions 2022 tournament, which will start in a few days. Riot's first ever tactical shooter has significantly grown its playerbase over the years and now boasts of over a million daily players.
Valorant's esports scene has grown exponentially with professional players from different games such as Apex and Fortnite switching to Riot's shooter. Several players have made their name by competing professionally in Valorant.
One of the rising stars in the esports community is Zachary “zekken” Patron, who is a favorite in the North American region.
Everything to know about XSET zekken's Valorant settings
Zachary “zekken” Patron is one of the best Initiators from one of the best teams in the North American Region. He is one of the youngest players on the team.
The 17-year-old American streamer currently represents XSET. He usually prefers to play the Initiator or the Duelist role, and mostly opts for Raze, Sova and Jett.
Patron has amassed close to $35,000 in winnings from competing in various Valorant tournaments. He has previously played for Wichita Wolves, Phoenix1, and Noble. He joined XSET in June 2021 and has been making a name on the international stage ever since.
Patron has a YouTube channel as well, which has close to 4K subscribers at this point.
Valorant players who are looking for zekken's settings and setup can find all of them listed here, as per the data provided on prosettings.net:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.175
- eDPI: 280
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair Settings
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display ModeWindowed: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Mousepad: Yuki Aim Hayai
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 16GB
XSET will be competing against XERXIA Esports in their opening match on September 3 in the Champions 2022.