Yoru audio updates might be on the cards in Valorant Patch 4.02

Yoru's rework has been one of the most-talked-about topics in the Valorant community for a long time and is rumored to come later in Episode 4. However, before it arrives, there are some audio changes that are set to be implemented before the entirely-reworked agent sets foot in the game.

The next update scheduled for Riot Games’ very own shooter is the Patch 4.02, which was recently available in the Valorant PBE. Based on the test build that was live earlier, testers were able to notice a few changes regarding the agent’s ability's sound effect. The soon-to-feature alterations will be thoroughly discussed in this article.

Valorant's 4.02 beta suggests critical changes to Yoru's flashbangs might be implemented

Currently, these audio changes are being made to Yoru’s flash charges and fakeouts that make fifty-perfect of his ability set in the game. However, these changes are not drastic and are quite subtle to catch.

To talk about Yoru’s flashes, in Patch 4.01, when the flash charges explode after bouncing off, the explosion sound seems to retain for a moment. The explosion's sound effect is likely to change in the 4.02 patch, and might lead to a reduction in its duration.

The reason to do this might be to remove the confusion when the opponents are getting flashed, of whether the flash takes place at the beginning of the pops or just before it. With the new change, it can be easily be said that flash charges have popped when the sound cue was heard.

When a fake is placed in one location, there is no sound confirmation that Yoru has placed one in the current 4.01 version of the game. This is being fixed through an additional sound effect that confirms the placement of his fakeout ability and helps players focus on their game without worrying if they placed the fakeout or not.

The reason Riot Games chose to make some adjustments to the already existing agent might be because they wanted to habituate players with the rework’s sound cues. However, these changes can only be confirmed if the update makes its way into Valorant with the upcoming Patch 4.02.

