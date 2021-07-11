Valorant PBE released in the US: Everything that is known about Riot’s latest test servers 

Valorant Public Beta Environment or PBE in short is basically a testing sandbox for Valorant. Before releasing any updates, Valorant players can test the game in PBE and give their feedback for improvement.

When releasing an online multiplayer game, it is the game developer’s duty to keep up with its maintenance. Valorant is quite well maintained when it comes to updates.

Riot Games makes sure Valorant players receive scheduled updates every 2 weeks. The game is so well maintained that it has the least amount of cheaters when compared to other shooter games.

Patch 3.01 goes out tomorrow 👀. Expect the usual patch times based on your region. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 6, 2021

To make Valorant’s updates feel even better before release, Riot Games has released PBE servers. In these test servers, players can experience first-hand changes before they arrive on live servers.

The best part about PBE servers is that Valorant developers will get player feedback to make changes before releasing it to the public.

Riot Games releases Valorant Public Beta Environment

Valorant PBE is only available in the North American region, so the first thing to be kept in mind is that people playing from other regions can’t access the server.

But Riot did say they plan on slowly expanding. Furthermore, players must not have any bans or restrictions on the live servers.

The reason why Riot decided to release the PBE in the North American region is to ensure they make the right impression. Also, most of Valorant’s developers reside in the North American region. This will allow the developers to react to bugs instantaneously and fix them.

The Public Beta Environment server is also restricted to an extent. Nobody can just join the PBE servers like Valorant’s live servers as the developers will only allow a select number of people at a time.

However, they will slowly recruit more and more players before the release of each patch.

Valorant PBE will not be active all the time and will only be enabled for one weekend per patch. Also, it is not guaranteed that PBE will be available with every patch.

For more information on PBE players can go to Valorant PBE Subreddit. The subreddit will provide players with the information they are looking for.

The VALORANT PBE is now live (again)! NA players, pop in if you got in and visit the official thread on the PBE subreddit: https://t.co/sQJWCg7GZg



Want to join us? Learn how at our sign up page: https://t.co/qJv4x87pON https://t.co/aEU0oXCOJI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 10, 2021

Valorant PBE is a great way Riot Games are implementing to give steady and more stable updates with each patch. Ensuring the players have a smooth experience with each patch has always been paramount.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul